FORT WORTH — Oh, so close. Again.
Utah gymnastics came agonizingly close to breaking a 29-year national title drought Saturday afternoon at Dickies Arena.
The No. 5-ranked Red Rocks were in the lead — ahead of No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Cal and No. 4 Florida — following three rotations, in theory needing only a normal vault rotation to stay ahead of the competition and claim the title.
Moreover, Utah was coming off a lights out rotation on floor exercise and had been improving progressively event to event all afternoon.
But a pair of mistakes — a fall and a near fall — to start the Utes’ vault rotation ended the hope of Utah winning a 10th NCAA championship.
The Red Rocks finished third overall for the fourth straight year, behind the national champion Tigers — who are first-time champions — and the Bears.
Utah scored a 197.800, while LSU had a meet-winning 198.200, followed by Cal with a 197.850.
Florida finished fourth with a 197.4375.
This story will be updated.