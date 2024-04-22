Scottie Scheffler speaks to the media after the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament was weather delayed, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Scottie Scheffler on Monday won his second tournament in as many weeks and fourth in five starts.

As on April 14 when he won the Masters, Scheffler told reporters Monday after claiming the RBC Heritage crown that his celebration plans center on flying home to his pregnant wife, Meredith.

“I’m going to have a breakfast burrito and some coffee, and I’m going to go home,” he said.

Scheffler said that he and Meredith are still trying to wrap their heads around the idea of becoming parents and that they’re leaning on his parents for “a good amount of advice.”

“Hopefully I’ll be a good dad. I’m going to do my best,” he said.

Scottie Scheffler stats

Scheffler will embark on his fatherhood journey from the top of the game of golf.

The No. 1 ranked male golfer has made history with his recent play and invited comparisons to golf legend Tiger Woods.

Here are some key stats from the PGA Tour:

Scheffler needed just 51 starts to secure 10 PGA Tour wins. The only player to need fewer was David Duval, who won 10 times in 33 starts.

Scheffler has finished at par or better in 40 consecutive rounds at PGA Tour events. The current record is 52 consecutive rounds of par or better, which was set by Woods in 2000 and 2001.

The last player to win a tournament the week after winning a major was Woods in 2006.

Scottie Scheffler hugs his wife, Meredith, after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. | Matt Slocum

When will Scottie Scheffler play next?

Scheffler is not in the field for this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and he is not expected to play again until mid-May, according to The Washington Post.

“Scheffler likely will not play again until next month’s PGA Championship at Valhalla in Louisville, where he will attempt to become only the eighth golfer to win the first two major championships of the year (the last was Jordan Spieth in 2015),” The Washington Post reported.

Sometime before then, Meredith and Scottie Scheffler are expected to welcome their first child.

“It’s an exciting time for Meredith and me and the rest of our family, and we’re looking forward to this next journey in our life,” Scheffler said Monday.

Scheffler also told reporters that he’s “keeping (his) head down” and trying not to listen to all the buzz surrounding his current level of play.

“I’m the same guy I was two months ago. I’ll be the same person two months from now no matter what happens,” he said.