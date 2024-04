New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks down at the field during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

After months of speculation, Zach Wilson is on the move.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the New York Jets have traded their former No. 2 overall pick to the Denver Broncos just three days before the 2024 NFL Draft.

“The deal includes a late-round pick swap (6th for a 7th) and (the Jets) will cover some of Wilson’s roughly $5.5 million salary,” Rapoport reported.

This article will be updated.