Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) flies in for a dunk as BYU and SE Louisiana play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. BYU won 105-48.

BYU has its first portal exit since Kevin Young’s hiring.

Big man Atiki Ally Atiki has entered the transfer portal, according to a Tuesday report from Travis Branham of 247 Sports.

The Tanzania native appeared in 88 games over three seasons for the Cougars, averaging 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds.

A true physical specimen, Atiki posted a 43-inch vertical leap but was unable to develop to his potential in Provo, proving incredibly foul-prone and inconsistent on both ends of the floor.

This past season, while averaging 14.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per 40 minutes, Atiki’s per-40 foul number was 9.0.

According to a report from Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe, Atiki’s decision to transfer came after meeting with Young and “not seeing enough playing time” going forward at BYU.

Atiki will have one remaining season of eligibility at his next school and Young will look to bolster the Cougars’ front court corps with transfer additions.