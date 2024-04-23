Kevin Young’s coaching staff is beginning to come together.

The new BYU head coach will be joined by former Stanford assistant Brandon Dunson, the team announced Tuesday evening.

“I’m thrilled to add Brandon Dunson to my staff at BYU,” Young said in a statement. “He’s the total package as a basketball coach. He’s extremely bright and has an incredibly bright future. Brandon is someone our players and community are going to love. He will be invaluable to me as I transition from the NBA to the college game.”

BYU’s interest in Dunson was first reported by Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe on April 16. According to McCombs, Dunson is known as a strong recruiter and brings plenty of West Coast connections with him to Provo.

Dunson spent the past two seasons on Stanford’s staff but was not retained following the March firing of Jerod Haase. While with the Cardinal, Dunson helped assemble the No. 32-ranked recruiting class in 2023, including signing five-star forward Andrej Stojakovic.

Aside from Stanford, Dunson has been on staffs at Denver, Cal State Fullerton and Nevada. He spent time at Azusa Pacific, Arizona State, Wabash Valley and SIU-Edwardsville during his collegiate playing career.

With Dunson’s hiring, Young will be able to bring on four more assistants, with Matt Norlander of CBS Sports telling BYU Sports Nation that he expects at least one other NBA figure to join the staff as well.

With former Cougars assistants Cody Fueger heading to Kentucky with Mark Pope and Kahil Fennell getting the head job at UTRGV, it is unclear whether Nick Robinson or Collin Terry will be retained in Provo.