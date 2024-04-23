Jaxson Robinson has made his decision.

The Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year award winner has declared for the 2024 NBA draft, he announced via social media Tuesday.

“First and foremost, I would like to give all glory to God, without him none of this would be possible,” Robinson wrote. “I want to thank my amazing parents who have been a blessing and made every effort to help me pursue my dream. I would like to thank Cougar Nation, (our) coaching staff, trainers, my teammates, and professors who’ve helped me grow so much as a person these past two years. To all my family and friends, all of my past teammates, coaches, and trainers, thank you for your continued love and support.

“Having said that, I will be pursuing my dream and declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. I am looking forward to this next chapter of my lite and what God has in store for me.”

Despite primarily coming off the bench this past season, Robinson led the Cougars in scoring at 14.2 points per game across 33 total appearances, shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.6% from deep.

In BYU’s first round NCAA Tournament loss to Duquesne, Robinson shined to the tune of 25 points and five made 3-pointers. The athletic, 6-foot-7 wing scored in double figures 25 times on the year, with a career-high of 28 points coming against Denver on Dec. 13.

The Oklahoma native made stops at Texas A&M and Arkansas prior to arriving in Provo in 2022. Coming out of high school, Robinson was a four-star, top-100 recruit by 247 Sports.

Robinson will attempt to be the first BYU player selected in the NBA draft since Jimmer Fredette was taken 10th overall in 2011. The Athletic’s latest big board rankings have Robinson placed as the No. 79 prospect in this upcoming class.