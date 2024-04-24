The Delta Center ice for the new NHL team is pictured Friday, April 19, 2024 in Salt Lake City before a joint news conference with Ryan and Ashley Smith and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Ryan Smith has long believed Utah would embrace an NHL team. Now, local fans have their first chance to really prove it.

Smith Entertainment Group is opening up the Delta Center Wednesday for a free event to welcome the recently relocated former Coyotes players and personnel to Salt Lake City.

Complimentary popcorn, soda and hot dogs will be available, while the first 5,000 attendees will be given a voucher to redeem two tickets for a 2024-25 preseason NHL or Utah Jazz game.

The party begins at 4 p.m., with a number of outdoor hockey-related activities and attractions beginning at the same time.

An official program will begin at 5:30 p.m., where the team’s players and coaches will be introduced to the crowd and Ryan and Ashley Smith will make remarks as well.

Youth hockey players who come to the event are encouraged to wear their team uniform.

Since the news of the Smiths’ purchase of the Coyotes last week, more than 20,000 season ticket deposits have been placed by Utah fans.