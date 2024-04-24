The NBA Playoffs are fully underway, and while the competition, talent and excitement levels are reason enough to watch, there’s nothing wrong with a little added incentive.

As the Jazz look to the future, the best chance of them making a big move — catching some of the “big-game” players that would really make a difference and accelerate the rebuild — only comes if there are other teams that are willing to part with difference-making players. And teams are only willing to make those kinds of moves when things aren’t working out.

The Jazz want drama and chaos in the playoffs because it puts them in a much better position to make a trade offer on a player if the team they’re pitching to feels like it lacks direction and can’t meet expectations with its current roster. So if you’re a Jazz fan, you want teams to fall incredibly short of expectations. You should be rooting for the most chaotic outcomes and for teams to fall flat on their faces.

Here is your rooting guide for all eight first-round matchups:

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The No. 1 seed Thunder are young with an MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Their season is already a success, and they are favorites in this series against the Pelicans. There’s no reason for them to change course, even if they are knocked out of the playoffs early. The Pelicans on the other hand are probably getting closer to needing to change directions.

I’d be really wary about getting into the Zion Williamson business considering his injury history, but if the Pelicans were willing to part with Brandon Ingram, or even some of their other younger players in a package, then things could get really interesting. That probably doesn’t happen as easily if the Pelicans upend the Thunder, so you should be rooting for an OKC win.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

There’s no reason to think that if the Nuggets fell short this year that they would make any big, sweeping changes. They have arguably the best player in the NBA, and even if something went wrong, they would still have a championship-capable team.

But, if the Lakers are bounced in the first round, LeBron James could decide to leave Los Angeles. That doesn’t mean that he would choose to come to Utah, but any LeBron movement would cause shockwaves throughout the NBA, and the ripple effect could lead to some really unpredictable moves. So, go Nuggets!

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

The Timberwolves probably aren’t going to be doing another blockbuster, multi-pick deal with the Utah Jazz — they’re only now seeing the fully formed results from the last one. Additionally, the Timberwolves are unlikely to be willing to deal Anthony Edwards, no matter the circumstances, and the Jazz have already been in and out of the Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley business. It doesn’t really feel like there’s much potential for the Jazz if the Timberwolves lose.

If the Suns lose in the opening round they could be getting closer to needing to rethinking the roster. It might take losing in the first round this year and next year, but if the Suns continue to be a disappointment in the postseason with the players they have, that could lead to many of them becoming available, so if I were a Jazz fan, I’d be rooting for a Timberwolves win.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Most people would probably think rooting for a Mavericks’ implosion would be in the Jazz’s best interest, but I really don’t think there’s any chance of Dallas trading Luka Doncic or him asking for a trade. If you feel differently, then by all means, root for the Mavericks to lose.

You also might be thinking about what Jazz CEO Danny Ainge said after the end of the season — “We’re not really interested in dinosaurs” — and how there are quite a few players on the Clippers roster that would probably fit that bill. But, there’s also some compelling not too old players on the Clippers roster as well as Paul George, who could choose to not exercise his player option for next season if things aren’t looking great for the future with the Clips.

The Clippers could also blame a first-round loss on not having a fully healthy Kawhi Leonard ready for the postseason (as if that’s something new) and might want to wait on blowing things up until after their first season in their new arena. So, you could root either way on this one depending on what you feel is most likely.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Heat president Pat Riley and Ainge haven’t always had the best things to say about one another, and there aren’t very many players under 34 years old on the Heat roster that could really make the Jazz a championship caliber team that would be available in a deal.

But if the No. 1 seeded Celtics were to somehow drop the ball and lose early in the playoffs, Ainge has a pretty great relationship with the people in Boston. Of course, any of the impact players coming from the Celtics roster are going to come with a pretty hefty price tag, but they could end up being worth it. Besides, isn’t it always more fun to root for an upset?

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

This one feels pretty clear in terms of greatest chance of chaos. The Knicks are finally good again, and they will have the easy excuse of not having Julius Randle (injured) if things don’t work out this year.

The Sixers, however, have changed coaches and tried adding as much as they can around an MVP player in Joel Embiid. If they are bounced in the first round, there could be significant offseason drama coming out of Philly.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

The Pacers just made their big moves over the last couple of years. They aren’t going to be selling off any of their best players. And if we’re being honest, the Bucks are starting things out without a fully healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo. This series doesn’t feel like you get a ton of drama no matter the result.

I say once again, rooting for the upset is the most fun. So, let’s go Pacers!

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

There’s a young All-Star in his prime in Cleveland that could be on the move if things don’t work out. Oh wait, that’s Donovan Mitchell.

Jokes aside, the Magic are up-and-coming and are more likely to be buyers than sellers once their season comes to an end. The Cavaliers, though, have a ton of young and fun players that, if traded, could really make a difference. The Cavs losing in the opening round this year could make things fun this offseason, even if it doesn’t end up being in the Jazz’s favor.

The bottom line here is that Jazz fans should be rooting for any result that could tip the scales in a negative way for any team in the league. And remember that there are often domino effects in the NBA. If one team starts selling things off, it could cause a wave of movement.