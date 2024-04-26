Graduates line up for processional prior to BYU commencement exercises held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

More than a dozen football players who plan to represent the Cougars on the gridiron this fall will have already graduated from BYU.

That’s just one of the findings from the school’s list of 87 student-athlete graduates that was released to the public on Friday. Other 2024 BYU football players, such as quarterback Gerry Bohanon (South Florida) will compete for the Cougars having earned their degrees at other schools.

BYU’s 87 student-athlete graduates were honored at a senior banquet Wednesday night and went through graduation ceremonies Thursday and Friday in Provo. All of the student-athletes had a graduation date ranging from December 2023 to August 2024.

Several, such as women’s basketball player Kaylee Smiler, have earned post-graduate degrees. Smiler earned a master’s degree in biology.

There’s the usual high number of graduates in exercise and wellness, but also some in disciplines such as wildlife and wetlands conservation, construction and facilities management, and microbiology.

“Brigham Young University’s 2024 student-athlete graduates demonstrate that despite the significant changes in college sports, there remains a symbiotic relationship between institutions of higher learning and college athletics,” said Trevor Wilson, senior associate athletic director for student-athlete ecosystem, in a school news release.

“At BYU, our student-athletes embrace the expectation to follow our mission statement: ‘Build a distinctive, exceptional, athletic program … by developing successful, faith-based, influential scholar-athlete leaders.’ The 2024 BYU student-athlete graduates truly exemplify our mission. They represent everything that is good about college athletics, BYU and Cougar Nation.”

All told, 19 football players have, or will have, received their degrees in this cycle. Last year, there were 24.

Among the graduates who will play this fall are defensive ends Tyler Batty and Isaiah Bagnah, defensive backs Micah Harper, Tanner Wall and Mory Bamba, linebacker Ben Bywater, running backs Mason Fakahua and Miles Davis, receiver Kody Epps and tight end Keanu Hill.

Epps and Harper have announced via social media that they have been accepted into the MBA program in BYU’s Marriott School of Business, which is quite an accomplishment.

Here’s the list of 2023-24 BYU student-athlete graduates

Baseball — 3

Bryce Robinson, Exercise and Wellness

Boston Mabeus, Communications

Brock Watkins, Exercise and Wellness

Men’s basketball — 5

Tredyn Christensen, Exercise and Wellness

Aly Khalifa, History

Jaxson Robinson, Communications

Trey Stewart, Psychology

Noah Waterman, Communications

Women’s Basketball — 2

Arielle Mackey-Williams, Communications

Kaylee Smiler, Biology (master’s degree)

Football — 19

Isaiah Bagnah, Sociology

Mory Bamba, Business Management

Tyler Batty, Communications

Ben Bywater, Finance

Caleb Christensen, Communications

Miles Davis, Family Life

Kody Epps, Business Management

Mason Fakahua, Family Life

Kamden Garrett, Business Management

Talmage Gunther, Finance

Micah Harper, Business Management

Keanu Hill, Exercise and Wellness

Donovan Hanna, Political Science

Caden Haws, Exercise and Wellness

Fisher Jackson, Construction and Facilities Management

Atunaisa Mahe, Experience Design and Management

Tanner Wall, Finance

Josh Wilson, Construction Management

Seth Willis, Communications Studies

Men’s golf — 3

Cole Ponich, Psychology

Brock Goyen, Communications

Keanu Akina, Entrepreneurial Management

Gymnastics — 3

Anyssa Alvarado, Psychology

Lindsey Hunter-Kempler, Art

Lauren Ono, Psychology

Soccer — 6

Zoe Jacobs, Sociology

Olivia Wade-Katoa, Psychology

Rachel McCarthy, Psychology

Jamie Shepherd, Family Studies

Olivia Smith-Griffiths, Experience Design and Management

Lyti Akinaka, Marketing

Softball — 5

Huntyr Ava, Family Life

Maddie Bejarano, Communications

Taryn Lennon, Communications

Macy Simmons, Psychology

Chloe Temples, Microbiology

Women’s Swim and Dive — 2

Addison Richards, Psychology

Liza Slade, Neuroscience

Men’s swim and dive — 3

Brigham Harrison, Neuroscience

Brad Prolo, Information Systems

Tama Tuitama, Global Supply Chain Management

Women’s tennis — 3

Helen Jiao, Accounting

Emile Astle, Exercise and Wellness

Kara Wheatley, Global Supply Chain Management

Men’s tennis — 1

Jack Barnett, Psychology

Women’s track and field — 15

Cierra Allphin, Wildlife and Wildlands Conservation

Lauren Elsworth Barnes, Nursing

Kathryn Bingham, Communications

Maddy Eaton, Exercise and Wellness

Alena Ellsworth, Nursing

Destiny Everett, Exercise and Wellness

Nicole Freestone, Exercise Science

Aubrey Frentheway, Mathematics Education

Anna Hart, Communications

Gretchen Hoekstre, Exercise and Wellness

Lindsey Middleton, Exercise and Wellness

Elizabeth Parkinson, Computer Science

Dolita Shaw, Communications

Julie Sumsion, Exercise and Wellness

Allison Warner, Family Life

Men’s track and field — 4

Nathan Burnett, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Abram Schaap, Exercise and Wellness

Chase Clement, Molecular Biology

Casey Clinger, Business Management

Women’s volleyball — 2

Whitney Bower, Exercise and Wellness

Morgan Clinger, Exercise and Wellness

Men’s volleyball — 2

Kupono Browne, Psychology

Gavin Julien, Public Health

Cheer — 1

Daniel Standring, Microbiology

Cougarettes — 3

Lauren Billings Gambill, Exercise Science

Elise Bagley, Global Suppy Chain Management

Trinity Sanson, Exercise Design Management

Dunk team — 6

Evan Carter, Geography

Hannah Moore, Exercise and Wellness

Stephen Tveten, Computer Science

Jacob Wengler, Biophysics

Alexa Frost, Exercise and Wellness

Cameron Wingrove, Strategic Management