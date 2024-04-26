Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Powers-Johnson is projected to be either a first or second-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Jackson Powers-Johnson joining the Las Vegas Raiders feels like a perfect match, and there are a few reasons for that.

One is that the former Corner Canyon High interior offensive lineman grew up a Raiders fan, as he discussed with media members after Las Vegas used the 44th overall selection during the second round of the 2024 NFL draft on Friday to select Powers-Johnson.

Powers-Johnson explained that he has family — grandparents and grandparents — from the Bay Area who grew up huge Raiders fans and were season ticket holders, which helped make this a “wrap-around, full circle moment” being selected by the franchise.

His first NFL game in-person was at the Oakland Coliseum, when he saw the Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers.

“(That) really kind of started to dream for me. And as I said, again, (it’s) kind of a full-circle moment,” he said.

The 6-foot-3, 328-pound Powers-Johnson, too, helps fill a need at guard for a Raiders team that is trying to return to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Last year, Powers-Johnson, a Draper native who played collegiately at Oregon, won the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding center, and was named a unanimous first-team All-American in his first year as a starter.

His metrics backed up those accolades: Powers-Johnson led all centers at the FBS level in overall (84.3) and run-blocking (85.2) grades, according to Pro Football Focus, and was second in pass-blocking (90.6). He didn’t allow a sack and gave up just one pressure in 471 pass-blocking opportunities, according to Oregon.

So, why was Powers-Johnson introduced as a guard when his name was announced from the draft podium in Detroit?

Well, he played that, too — and some defensive tackle — when he was at Oregon and said he is comfortable playing wherever Las Vegas needs him.

“My first two years at Oregon were at guard. And so I’m just excited, anywhere the Raiders want me to play, I’m gonna play. They want me to throw the ball, I’ll throw the ball.” — Jackson Powers-Johnson

The Raiders already have an established starting center in former Herriman High standout Andre James, a onetime undrafted free agent who’s now a veteran in the Las Vegas locker room. He signed a three-year, $24 million extension this offseason.

ESPN already lists Powers-Johnson as the Raiders’ starter at right guard, alongside James.

Powers-Johnson credited his coaching, both in Oregon and at high school in Utah, for helping prepare him to be so versatile.

“My first two years at Oregon were at guard. And so I’m just excited, anywhere the Raiders want me to play, I’m gonna play. They want me to throw the ball, I’ll throw the ball,” Powers-Johnson joked.

“But I really think, playing center (and moving to guard) is gonna be seamless. It’s just a testament to all the coaches I’ve had in Oregon and in high school.”

By going No. 44 overall, Powers-Johnson became the highest-drafted center in Oregon history and the fifth Ducks offensive lineman taken in the first two rounds.

One of the other four was another Utah product, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who prepped at Desert Hills High in St. George. Sewell and Powers-Johnson played together for a year at Oregon before Sewell was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Powers-Johnson inherited Sewell’s No. 58 jersey number at Oregon after he left. Powers-Johnson shared appreciation for having a chance to learn under Sewell, who’s now the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL after agreeing to terms on a reported four-year, $112 million deal this week.

“I’ve always looked up to Penei,” Powers-Johnson said.

“So much respect for Penei, one of the best tackles in the league. Definitely, I’m going to strive to make Oregon proud and to make (my) family proud, like he has. (I’m) just really fortunate to have gotten to know him and his family through Oregon and through Utah high school football.”

1 of 5 Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. | Michael Conroy, Associated Press 2 of 5 Oregon offensive linemen Steven Jones, left, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, right, at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. | Amanda Loman, Associated Press 3 of 5 Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) go to cover the ball after Nix lost it during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game against Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. The play was ruled a dead ball after review. | David Becker, Associated Press 4 of 5 Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Powers-Johnson is projected to be either a first or second-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft. | Rick Scuteri, Associated Press 5 of 5 Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. | Young Kwak, Associated Press

One other reason why Powers-Johnson seems like the perfect fit in the Raiders organization is that he carries a similar blue-collar, physical demeanor that the organization is known for.

In assessing the pick, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm calls Powers-Johnson an Al Davis-type player, paying tribute to the kind of athlete the former Raiders owner was known for embracing.

“JPJ really feels like an Al Davis classic. Powers-Johnson is a big, brawling interior lineman who played center last year but also can line up at guard — the position he was announced at — and bury the man opposite him, even if he’s a little stiff and an average athlete,” Edholm wrote.

Both CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso and The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner gave the Raiders’ selection of Powers-Johnson an A grade.

“Instant starter inside. Guard size with mobile center feet,” Trapasso said.

Added Baumgardner: “This is a very, very tough football player and a guy who will advance the culture. Love this pick.”

And while Powers-Johnson’s family could be seen celebrating a monumental achievement — getting drafted in the NFL — in a video shared by the league, he knows the hard work must continue as he remains focused on the future.

He called the journey that’s gotten him to this point “humbling, plain and simple.”

“I’ve worked so hard, but it’s not really about me. It’s all the people that really helped get me here,” he said. “... The dream has been fulfilled, but now there’s new dreams to get, and I’m excited to work on it.”