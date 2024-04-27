Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker (5) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo.

A change of scenery paid dividends for Utah native Dallin Holker, the 6-foot-3 tight end out of Utah County who transferred to Colorado State in 2023 after three seasons at BYU and turned in a breakout final college campaign.

Now, the onetime Lehi High star is joining a Cougar legend in the pros.

After going undrafted during the 2024 NFL draft, Holker signed a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, according to Colorado State.

Holker will join former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill in New Orleans. Hill plays a variety of positions for New Orleans, including tight end.

Last year with Colorado State, Holker earned second-team All-American honors from The Associated Press and was a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate tight end.

A team captain, Holker finished with 64 receptions for 767 yards and six touchdowns for the Rams.

Those numbers easily eclipsed what Holker, the 2017 Deseret News 5A MVP while at Lehi, accomplished in three seasons at BYU (42 receptions, 521 yards, three touchdowns).

Hill, who like Holker entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, is headed into his eighth NFL season, all with New Orleans.

The 33-year-old quarterback, who’s at times been listed as a tight end by the Saints and regularly lines up in a receiver position, ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns last season while also catching 33 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill also completed 6 of 11 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Now, the two talents associated with Utah County will team up in New Orleans.

1 of 5 Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker (5) is congratulated by wide receiver Tory Horton (14) and wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (2) after Holker caught a Hail Mary pass for a touchdown at the end of play in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. | David Zalubowski, Associated Press 2 of 5 Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker (5) tries to elude Boise State safety Seyi Oladipo (23) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. | David Zalubowski, Associated Press 3 of 5 BYU tight end Dallin Holker (32) is tackle day Southern California safety Calen Bullock (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) | Ashley Landis, Associated Press 4 of 5 BYU tight end Dallin Holker (5) scores a touchdown in BYU's season opener against USF, Saturday, September 3 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. | Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News 5 of 5 Lehi's Dallin Holker reels in an end zone pass to score on Springville in a 5A football semifinal game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. | Spenser Heaps

Scouting report on Dallin Holker

“Dallin Holker is somewhat of the Nikola Jokic of TE prospects,” his CBS Sports profile said. “Looks impossible slow with barely any juice whatsoever but somehow makes defenders miss with plus balance and find cracks with outstanding vision. Overachiever based on his explosiveness.”

“Holker has big hands and long arms and can make catches with a high level of difficulty. He has the size and strength to make plays over the middle,” said ESPN’s Steve Muench. “Holker runs hard and can make the first defender miss. He plays with good body control and has the frame to cover up defenders in space. He locates assignments and steps up in pass protection.”

“Holker has limited value as a blocker, but his smooth athleticism and adjustment skills as a pass catcher can get him on the field,” said The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. “He projects as an F tight end or developmental H-back, who is at his best working from the slot and on the move.”

Dallin Holker draft profile