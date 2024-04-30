BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You (3) plays against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 38-24.

Chaz Ah You’s career at BYU has come to an end.

The onetime prized recruit has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Ah You was part of the BYU football program for parts of six seasons, taking the field in 2017 and again from 2019-23.

He was a four-star prospect in the class of 2017 and was ranked as the No. 4 overall recruit in Utah, choosing the Cougars over the likes of UCLA, Washington and Duke.

Injuries plagued Ah You’s time in Provo. He appeared in just 30 contests over six seasons at linebacker and safety.

He totaled 87 tackles and two interceptions, including one in 2021′s 26-17 victory over rival Utah.

In 2023, Ah You played in just two games and tallied four total tackles.

Ah You’s father Jasen is currently the assistant athletic director for football academics at BYU. He will need a medical redshirt waiver from the NCAA in order to be eligible for the 2024-25 season.