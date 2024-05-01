File — BYU assistant basketball coach Chris Burgess poses for photos while at the Marriott Center Annex in Provo on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Chris Burgess is leaving Utah and joining Kevin Young’s staff at BYU, the Cougars announced on Wednesday evening.

“Chris and I quickly connected,” BYU head coach Kevin Young said in a statement. “I was impressed with how he sees all the aspects of college basketball. He has a bright mind for the game and is very forward thinking. He will be a great asset to our players and our program. I’m excited about bringing Chris and his family back to BYU.”

Burgess becomes the second hire for Kevin Young’s bench after the former Phoenix Suns assistant hired Stanford’s Brandon Dunson in April.

Related New BYU basketball coach Kevin Young hits the ground running

It’s a return to Provo for Burgess, who he was an assistant coach at BYU 2019 to 2022 under Mark Pope before joining Craig Smith’s staff at Utah, where he spent the last two seasons.

Burgess played at Utah from 2000-2002, coached by Rick Majerus, and averaged 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds before suffering a season-ending injury in 2001-02. The year prior, he averaged 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Utes.