BYU fans cheer as the UCF Knights and the BYU Cougars meet in college basketball action at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Chris Burgess is back in blue.

Burgess is returning to BYU’s coaching staff — where he previously served from 2019-22 — after spending the past two years at his alma mater, Utah.

Such a move got plenty of people talking, considering the rivalry implications and overall magnitude of giving Kevin Young another heavy hitter to work with.

Here are some of the most notable online reactions.