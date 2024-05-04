Daniel Simmons of American Fork crosses the finish line of the 1600 during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. Simmons won with a time of 4:01:87 making it a new state record.

As Timpview junior Jane Hedengren jogged around the BYU track facility early Saturday morning in preparation for her 1,600 race, she allowed her mind to wander.

She visualized the plan for her own race, but also got excited about watching the boys 1,600 race after — to watch American Fork’s Daniel Simmons, who planned to push for a sub-four mile.

“I was thinking how excited I am to watch that. It also inspires me because I know they’re going to be giving it their best efforts and going so hard, so I’m like, ‘I can, too. Let’s make headlines here at BYU,’” said Hedengren.

That’s exactly what the two elite distance runners did at the BYU Invitational — made headlines and brought spectators to their feet around the track to see them chase history.

Simmons ultimately came up just short in his sub-four chase, but both Hedengren and Simmons broke their own 1,600 state records in inspiring fashion for the athletes on hand.

Hedengren went out fast, ultimately winning by 20 seconds with a scintillating time of 4:37.72. Her previous state-best time was 4:43.14 set last season.

“It’s exciting. I knew hopefully I was capable of something fast today, just through what my trainings were looking like. I’m excited I could hit it on a train-through week, and I’m just going to keep training and hopefully I’ll see what I can do postseason,” said Hedengren.

Hedengren believed if her 800-meter split was between 2:17 and 2:20 she had a chance at a special race, and the split came in at 2:19.59.

Grand’s Cadence Kasprick finished second behind Hedengren with a time of 4:57.76.

For Simmons, he woke up Saturday morning feeling like everything was lining up for him to run under four minutes.

“Good weather, I felt strong-ish …. so I thought today was the day,” said Simmons, who admitted he felt a bit scared ahead of the race, too. “Four minutes is such a big thing. It was honestly easier to run a 4:03 a couple weeks ago without having the pressure of breaking four in my mind. It was fun though. It felt good.”

Pushed the entire way by Pleasant Grove’s Zach Hillhouse and Herriman’s William Steadman, Simmons ran the fast 1,600 of his life, finishing in just over four minutes with a state-record time of 4:01.78. Simmons’ previous state record was 4:03.45 set two weeks ago.

Hillhouse was second in 4:04.14, with Steadman in third at 4:04.94.

“It helped a ton, honestly,” Simmons said of the competition. “It kept me engaged the whole time. I could hear them. The last lap especially, I was like, ‘OK, this has got to be really fast, not only to break four but to win,’” said Simmons.

Simmons’ four splits were 1:00.53, 1:01.50, 1:02.00 and 57.77. He said his third split is often his second-fastest, but it just wasn’t what it needed to be in his four-minute chase.

“Third lap was iffy. I think pushing 61 seconds for the first two laps was a little rich for my blood to handle I guess,” said Simmons.

1 of 29 Jane Hedengren of Timpview competes in the 1600m during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. Hedengren set a new state record with a time of 4:37.72. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 2 of 29 Alexis Bradshaw of Farmington competes in the 1600m during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 3 of 29 Girls wait on the line for the final section of the 1600m during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 4 of 29 Boys start section 11 of the 1600m during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 5 of 29 Boys start the 1600m during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 6 of 29 William Steadman of Herriman collapses after racing the 1600m during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 7 of 29 Girls compete in the 1600m during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 8 of 29 Kensie Bowen of Herriman hugs teammate Rachel Crosby after competing in the 1600m during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 9 of 29 Anna Bybee of Lone Peak takes a breath after finishing the 1600m during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 10 of 29 Jane Hedengren of Timpview competes in the 1600m during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. Hedengren set a new state record with a time of 4:37.72. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 11 of 29 Daniel Simmons of American Fork leads the 1600m during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. Simmons won with a time of 4:01:87 making it a new state record. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 12 of 29 Daniel Simmons of American Fork crosses the finish line of the 1600 during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. Simmons won with a time of 4:01:87 making it a new state record. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 13 of 29 Timpview’s Kaitlyn Hutchings hands off to Makayla Grossarth in the 4x100m relay during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 14 of 29 Isaac Sohler of Mountain View competes in section 11 of the 1600m during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 15 of 29 Andrea Amoah of Bingham finishes the last leg of the 4x100m relay during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 16 of 29 David Bartschi of Dixie starts the 4x100m relay during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 17 of 29 Bryton Brady of Corner Canyon crosses the finish line on the last leg of the 4x100m relay during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 18 of 29 Mountain View teammates hug after finishing their race during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 19 of 29 Chase McCallum of Bishop Gorman clears a hurdle while competing in the 300m hurdles during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 20 of 29 William Steadman of Herriman runs the fourth leg of the 4x800m relay during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 21 of 29 Noah Nielson of American Fork crosses the finish line at the 4x800m relay during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. American Fork won with a time of 7:31.57 and a new state record. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 22 of 29 Evanston teammates support each other after finishing the 4x800m relay during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 23 of 29 Kamryn Moore of Bingham jumps during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 24 of 29 Maple Mountain teammates embrace after finishing the 4x800m relay during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 25 of 29 Kate Glazier of Levi jumps during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 26 of 29 Boys start the 4x800m relay during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 27 of 29 The American Fork boys 4x800m relay team celebrates after a win during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. American Fork won with a time of 7:31.57 and a new state record. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 28 of 29 Natalie Germanov of West High School pole vaults during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 29 of 29 Amelia Nadauld of Snow Canyon finishes first in the 200m dash during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

The two state records in the 1,600 were among 11 new state records that were set at the BYU Invite this year — four on Friday and seven on Saturday.

Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles set the other individual state record on Saturday in the 200 meters as he narrowly edged West Jordan’s Dominic Overby, 20.84 to 20.91.

Both times were faster than the previous state-record time set by Pine View’s Dominique McKenzie back in 2021, but only Myles gets the record.

On Friday, Myles won the 100 meters in 10.57 and then ran the anchor leg in Corner Canyon’s 4x200 relay team than set a new state record. Overby set a new state record in the long jump on Friday.

Saturday’s four other state records came in relays.

Hedengren anchored Timpview’s 4x800 relay team that shaved seven seconds off its previous record to win in 8:58.92. Vanessa Storey, Ellie Esplin and Lily Alder ran the first three legs. The day earlier, Alder set a new state record in the 800 meters.

In the boys 4x800 relay, the American Fork team of Kaden Evans, Ben Bradshaw, Ryker Bement and Noah Nielson edged Herriman in a fantastic race, with the Cavemen setting a new state record time of 7:31.57.

Herriman finished second in 7:34.58, which also eclipsed the old state record of 7:39.63.

In the final event of the meet, Timpview’s 4x400 girls relay team set another record as Hedengren, Alder, Storey and Alta Vuniwai Turagavou posted a time of 3:47.20, beating the older record by three seconds set way back in 2005 by Spanish Fork.

The boys 4x400 champs claimed a state record, too, as Corner Canyon’s foursome of Mason Hamilton, Brock White, Preston Rasmussen and Tate Kjar shaved nearly a second off the old record in winning in 3:15.24.

The old record was 3:16.19 set by Syracuse in 2017.

Other standouts on Saturday included Weber’s Josh Hamblin winning the 300-meter hurdles after winning the 110 hurdles on Friday. On the girls side, American Fork’s Clara Baker was a double winner as well, as she finished first in the shot put and discus.

The lone triple winner at this year’s BYU Invite was Snow Canyon sophomore Amelia Nadauld, who won both the 100 and 200 meters in addition to the 300 hurdles.

Her most impressive performance came in the 300 hurdles, as she won with a time of 42.02, tied for the second-best time in state history. Only state record holder Brenna Porter of Sky View has ever run faster, posting a time of 41.54 in 2013.

Amelia Nadauld of Snow Canyon finishes first in the 200m dash during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

BYU Invitational

Boys Individual results

100 meters — 1. Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, 10:57; 2. Dominic Overby, West Jordan, 10.71; 3. Gavin Stafford, Big Horn, 10.75; 3. Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, 10.75; 5. Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, 10.81; 6. Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, 10.82; 7. Evan Morton, Alta, 10.87; 8. Malakai Alofipo, Crimson Cliffs, 10.88

200 meters — 1. Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, 20.84; 2. Dominic Overby, West Jordan, 20.91; 3. Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, 21.13; 4. Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, 21.25; 5. Evan Morton, Alta, 21.28; 6. Siddhant Kumar, Bishop Gorman, Nev., 21.34; 7. Gavin Stafford, Big Horn, Wyo., 21.48; 8. Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, 21.56.

400 meters — 1. Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, 47.39; 2. Brogan Garrett, Morgan, 48.05; 3. Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, 48.17; 4. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, 48.21; 5. Asher Groft, Canyon View, 48.25; 6. Mason Hamilton, Corner Canyon, 48.59; 7. Bode Jensen, Farmington, 48.74; 8. Ayden Hartzell, Evanston, 48.96.

800 meters — 1. Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, 1:50.06; 2. Noah Nielson, American Fork, 1:50.26; 3. William Steadman, Herriman, 1:51.14; 4. Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, 1:51.32; 5. Chase McCallum, Bishop Gorman, 1:51.71; 6. Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, 1:54.08; 7. Tashaun Ogomo, Herriman, 1:54.24; 8. Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, 1:54.31.

1,600 meters — 1. Daniel Simmons, American Fork, 4:01.78; 2. Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, 4:04.14; 3. William Steadman, Herriman, 4:04.94; 4. Ben Jaster, American Fork, 4:09.77; 5. Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, 4:10.39; 6. Max Hofheins, Herriman, 4:11.13; 7. Cameron Archer, Alta, 4:11.98; 8. Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, 4:12.47.

3,200 meters — 1. Austin Westfall, Orem, 9:04.20; 2. Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, 9:04.51; 3. Max Hofheins, Herriman, 9:11.04; 4. Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, 9:11.59; 5. Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy, 9:13.94; 6. Corbin Randall, Riverton, 9:14.19; 7. Vance Langston, Brighton, 9:14.28; 8. Ethan McCulloch, Springville, 9:15.69.

110 hurdles — 1. Josh Hamblin, Weber, 13.84; 2. Matthew Maclennan, Snow Canyon, 13.97; 3. Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, 14.18; 4. Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, 14.50; 5. Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, 14.61; 6. McKoy Smith, Cedar, 14.79; 7. Beaumont LaFleur, Brighton, 14.82; 8. Matthew Harris, Grantsville, 14.83.

300 hurdles — 1. Josh Hamblin, Weber, 37.01; 2. Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, 37.69; 3. Matthew Maclennan, Snow Canyon, 37.84; 4. McKoy Smith, Cedar, 38.08; 5. Chase McCallum, Bishop Gorman, Nev., 38.59; 6. Kellen Mckeehan, Syracuse, 39.12; 7. Jaeden Jorgensen, Conroe Grand Oaks, Texas, 39.14; 8. Caleb Flint, Davis, 39.27.

4x100 relay — 1. Corner Canyon, 41.07; 2. Snow Canyon, 41.56; 3. Lone Peak, 42.52; 4. Layton, 42.59; 5. Juab, 42.84; 6. American Fork, 42.86; 7. Union, 42.87; 8. Farmington, 43.00.

4x200 relay — 1. Corner Canyon, 1:25.45; 2. Maple Mountain, 1:27.72; 3. Lone Peak, 1:27.75; 4. Bingham, 1:28.39; 5. Farmington, 1:28.86; 6. American Fork, 1:28.93; 7. Fremont, 1:30.10; 8. Cedar, 1:30.16.

4x400 relay — 1. Corner Canyon, 3:15.24; 2. Timpview, 3:19.32; 3. Morgan, 3:22.07; 4. Westlake, 3:22.43; 5. Bishop Gorman, Nev., 3:23.03; 6. Snow Canyon, 3;23.14; 7. Riverton, 3:23.20; 8. Mountain View, 3:25.26.

4x800 relay — 1. American Fork, 7:31.57; 2. Herriman, 7:34.58; 3. Viewmont, 7:54.21; 4. Timpanogos, 7:58.36; 5. Skyridge, 8:03.75; 6. Timpview, 8:05.95; 7. Evanston, Wyo., 8:07.60; 8. Maple Mountain, 8:12.01.

Sprint medley — 1. Evanston, 3:40.16; 2. Canyon View, 3:40.70; 3. Manti, 3:44.42; 4. Sugar-Salem, 3:46.92; 5. Richfield, 3:54.90; 6. Ogden, 3:56.50; 7. Sky View, 3:58.24; 8. Enterprise, 4:00.32.

Long jump — 1. Dominic Overby, West Jordan, 23′11.00; 2. Gavin Stafford, Big Horn, 23′01.75; 3. Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, 22′09.75; 4. Jacob Hamlin, Weber, 22′05.75; 5. Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, 22′04.75; 6. Josh Hamblin, Weber, 22′02.25; 7. Brevin Egbert, Sky View, 21′09.50; 8. Luc Whiting, Springville, 21′06.00.

High jump — 1, Braxton Shirley, Payson, 6′07; 2. Kai Barker, Evanston, Wyo., 6′06; 3. Hayden Gribble, Corner Canyon, 6′06; 4. Owen Iloa, Snow Canyon, 6′05; 5. Tripp Palmer, San Juan, 6′03; 6. Max Oliver, Fremont, 6′03; 7. Jack Larson, Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 6′03; 7. Kamryn Moore, Bingham, 6′03.

Shot put —1. Jace Cook, Syracuse, 58′03; 2. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, 56′04.25; 3. Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, 53′03; 4. Kenyon Rook, Union, 53′02.25; 5. Leon Crutcher, West, 51′09.50; 6. Teancum Jensen, Pine View, 51′09; 7. Zayden Cook, Payson, 50′08.25; 8. Jensen Somerville, Lehi, 50′00.25.

Discus — 1. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, 176′11; 2. Teancum Jensen, Pine View, 175′05.00; 3. Ryan Bingham, Sugar-Salem, 159′06; 4. Tayvin Jensen, American Fork, 151′10; 5. David Houle, American Fork, 151′03; 6. Brodie Swensen, Pine View, 151′00; 7. Zack Masters, Fremont, 150′11; 8. Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, 150′07.00

Pole vault — 1. Samuel Price, Syracuse, 15′00; 2. Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, 14′00; 3. Chase Campbell, Rigby, 13′06; 4. Ryker Miller, American Fork, 13′06; 5. Carter Bradshaw, Lyman, 13′06; 6. Cameron Hiatt, Evanston, 13′00; 7. Jesse Haws, Fremont; Isaac Richards, Skyridge, 13′00.

Girls individual results

100 meters — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 11.92; 2. Andrea Amoah, Bingham, 12.11; 3. Valerie Jirak, Star Valley, 12.21; 4. Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, 12.27; 5. Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, 12.31; 6. Katie Hutchings, Timpview, 12.41; 7. Angelina Appel, Bingham, 12.42; 8. Sabrina Wright, Highland, 12.43.

200 meters — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 24.12; 2. Andrea Amoah, Bingham, 24.30; 3. Desirae Riehle, American Fork, 24.95; 4. Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, 25.01; 5. Sabrina Wright, Highland, 25.05; 6. Cambria Hasler, American Fork, 25.12; 6. Valerie Jirak, Star Valley, Wyo., 2.12; 8. Angelina Appel, Bingham, 25.21.

400 meters — 1. Desirae Riehle, American Fork, 55.26; 2. Valerie Jirak, Star Valley, 55.71; 3. Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, 55.77; 4. Cambria Hasler, American Fork, 56.03; 5. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 56.22; 6. Sabrina Wright, Highland, 56.45; 7. Sierra Darling, Park City, 56.63; 8. Morgan Carter, Park City, 56.93.

800 meters — 1. Lily Alder, Timpview, 2:07.28; 2. Brian Anderson, Timpanogos, 2:09.39; 3. Cadence Kasprick, Grand, 2:10.42; 4. Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, 2:10.91; 5. Ava Trimble, Orem, 2:11.44; 6. Victoria Stratton, American Fork, 2:12.71; 7. Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, 2:14.03; 8. Rachel Crosby, Herriman, 2:15.34.

1,600 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, 4:37.72; 2. Cadence Kasprick, Grand, 4:57.76; 3. Skye Siddoway, Farmington, 5:00.25; 4. Skye Jensen, American Fork, 5:00.39; 5. Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, 5:00.40; 6. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 5:00.40; 7. Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, 5:02.33; 8. Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, 5:03.20.

3,200 meters — 1. Skye Jensen, American Fork, 10:41.59; 2. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 10:44.40; 3. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, 10:45.77; 4. Isabel Preston, Riverton, 10:46.74; 5. River White, Union, 10:48.52; 6. Skye Siddoway, Farmington, 10:50.10; 7. Avalon Mecham, American Fork, 10:52.22; 8. Gentry Christiansen, Emery, 10:53.20.

100 hurdles — 1. Ebony Dodoo, Delta, 14.40; 2. Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, 14.54; 3. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, 14.54; 4. Violett Taylor, Rich, 14.55; 5. Sariah Gerald, Westlake, 14.71; 6. Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, 15.04; 7. Jaylee Antonino, Mountain View, Wyo., 15.20; 8. Annie Nuttall, Timpview, 15.22.

300 hurdles — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 42.02; 2. Annie Nuttall, Timpview, 42.99; 3. Violett Taylor, Rich, 43.05; 4. Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, 43.88; 5. Addison Barnes, Cokeville, Wyo., 44.29; 6. Whitney Fisher, Olympus, 44.31; 7. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, 44.41; 8. Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, 44.88.

4x100 relay — 1. Bingham, 47.66; 2. Corner Canyon, 47.74; 3. Desert Hills, 48.65; 4. Timpview, 48.75; 5. Canyon View, 48.80; 6. Lone Peak, 49.81; 7. Farmington, 49.90; 8. American Fork, 49.92.

4x200 relay — 1. Bingham, 1:39.99; 2. Timpview, 1:40.95; 3. American Fork, 1:41.52; 4. Corner Canyon, 1:42.00; 5. Lone Peak, 1:44.08; 6. Woods Cross, 1:45.44; 7. Layton, 1:45.90; 8. Farmington, 1:46.48.

4x400 relay — 1. Timpview, 3:47.20; 2. American Fork, 3:50.64; 3. Timpanogos, 3:57.89; 4. Highland, 4:00.71; 5. Mountain View, 4:02.55; 6. Westllake, 4:04.74; 7. Preston, Idaho, 4:04.97; 8. Fremont, 4:04.98.

4x800 relay — 1. Timpview, 8:58.92; 2. Lone Peak, 9:28.95; 3. American Fork, 9:31.89; 4. Herriman, 9:32.72; 5. Viewmont, 9:40.70; 6. Pleasant Grove, 9:42.37; 7. Riverton, 9:43.55; 8. Park City, 9:44.30.

Sprint medley — 1. Canyon View, 4:27.84; 2. Evanston, 4:28.56; 3. Sugar-Salem, 4:30.64; 4. Delta, 4:37.65; 5. Juab, 4:38.52; 6. Ogden, 4:41.27; 7. North Sevier, 4;41.99; 8. Layton, 4:51.13.

Long jump — 1. Valerie Jirak, Star Valley, Wyo., 19′02.50; 2. Whitney Fisher, Olympus, 18′04; 3. Morgan Carter, Park City, 17′08.50; 4. Presley Gray, American Fork, 17′04.50; 5. Jenica Nielsen, Riverton, 17′03.25; 6. Aubrey Galloway, Lone Peak, 17′02.25; 7. Macey Rockwood, Alta, 17′02.25; 8. Violett Taylor, Rich, 17′02.

High jump — 1, Presley Gray, American Fork, 5′10; 2. Sadie Stewart, Sky View, 5′09; 3. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 5′05; 4. Ellen Reed, American Heritage, 5′05; 5. Riley Gough, South Sevier, 5′03; 6. Abby Tullis, Bingham, 5′03; 7. Ceci Martinez, Teton, 5′03; 8. Isabel Wanstrom, South Summit, 5′03.

Shot put —1. Clara Baker, American Fork, 41′10.75; 2. Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, 38′05.75; 3. Kiara Hansen, Cedar, 38′01.25; 4. Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, 37′08.75; 5. Ellie Nelson, Preston, 37′04.75; 6. Sidney Freeman, Rockland, 37′00; 7. Kueni Douglas, Richfield, 36′09.25; 8. McKinlee Covolo, Mountain View, Wyo.

Discus — 1. Clara Baker, American Fork, 131′03; 2. Burklie Burton, Layton, 130′00; 3. Matilyn Dotson, Hurricane, 128′06; 4. Mary Cummings, American Fork, 128′05; 5. Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, 127′06; 6. Atelaite Latu, West, 122′03; 7. Addi Hickey, Mountain View, Wyo., 117′04; 8. Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, 116′09.

Javelin — 1. Cadee Alder, Manti, 132′06; 2. Addie Freeland, Herriman, 132′03; 3. Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, 121′10; 4. Chloe Quinn, Skyline, 121′06; 5. Ashlee Harris, Snow Canyon, 117′07; 6. Kate Carter, Hurricane, 117′04; 7. Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, 115′02; 8. Courtney Hinds, Green Canyon, 114′09.

Pole vault — 1. Abbie Scott, Rigby, Idaho, 13′00; 2. Gabriella Fenn, Riverton, 12′00; 3. Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, 11′06; 4. Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, 11′06; 5. Natalie Germanov, West, 11′00; 6. Savannah Berbert, Herriman, 11′00; 7. Mylie Micheli, Mountain View, Wyo., 10′06; 8. Liesel Ford, Lehi, 10′06.