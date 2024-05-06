Baseball

Brooks Walker, Skyline (Sr.)

A week ago in leading his team to a 4-0 record, Skyline shortstop Brooks Walker had a week players dream of.

In four games, he went 12 of 17 (.706) with seven doubles, one home run, 13 RBIs, 10 runs scored and eight stolen bases.

“Aside from his talent on the field, Brooks is everything you want in a player. His servant leadership and positive attitude makes him stand out as one of the best players I’ve had the privilege to coach. Brooks’ impact extends far beyond his individual performance, he’s a great role model for our entire team and an integral part of our team’s success. He’s a joy to coach and a complete stud on and off the field,” said Skyline coach Eric Morgan.

For the season, Walker is batting .446 with 14 doubles, 22 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

He’ll look to build on that success in the final Region 6 series of the regular season against West this week.

Softball

Maggie Hamblin, Riverton (So.)

Just a sophomore, Maggie Hamblin has emerged as one of the top power threats in the line-up this season for 6A’s top-ranked Silverwolves.

Last week in Riverton’s 19-4 win over Mountain Ridge — in which it scored 14 runs in the top of the seventh — Hamblin hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple and home run to go along with six RBIs.

“Maggie is just different. She’s been clutch for us all season and performs in such a humble way. She’s very level headed, a phenomenal student-athlete and person,” said Riverton coach Whitley Haimin

For the season, she’s belted out nine home runs and recorded 36 RBIs, including eight RBIs last week.

Boys Soccer

Kyle Steinfeldt, Manti (Sr.)

One of the catalysts all season to Manti’s undefeated season, which includes a showdown with Juab in the semifinals this Thursday, has been the consistent play of Kyle Steinfeldt.

The three-year starter leads the team in scoring this season with 19 goals to go along with his six assists. He’s also a multi-sport athlete who competed in cross country last fall and finish fourth at state.

“Kyle has been an integral part of our team and our team’s success this year. Not only is Kyle an extraordinary soccer player on the field, but he is an extraordinary person who excels in the classroom and is a leader among his peers,” said Manti coach Jake Dettinger. “Kyle is extremely humble and coachable. He strives to put the team first over himself and because of that, his teammates trust him and want to give him the ball. I have really enjoyed coaching Kyle and feel blessed to have him on our team.”

Steinfeldt is also Manti’s student body president.

Boys Track

Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon (Jr.)

Corner Canyon sprinter Jerome Myles showed off his tremendous speed at the BYU Invite last weekend.

The junior won the 100 and 200 meters, setting a new 200-meter state record in the process as he ran a 20.84 in a thrilling race against West Jordan’s Dominic Overby, who ran a 20.91. Both runners beat the old state record of 20.96 set back in 2021.

“Jerome has taken to track very quickly. Loves feedback and applying it in the sprints and relays. He loves to compete and rises to the occasion,” said Corner Canyon track coach Eric Kjar.

Myles won the 100 meters with a time of 10.57.

Myles also played a key role in Corner Canyon’s new state records in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays as he ran the anchor legs in both.

Girls Track

Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon (So.)

A year after winning four individual events at the 4A state track meet as a freshman, Amelia Nadauld has shown no signs of slowing down as a sophomore.

Last week at the BYU Invitational racing against some of the best runners in all classifications, Naduald won the 100 and 200 meters in addition to the 300 hurdles. She owns the fastest time in Utah this season in all three events. On top of that, her 42.02 time in the 300 is the second-fastest time ever in Utah. The state record is 41.54 set in 2013.

“Amelia is so much fun to be around. She has infectious energy and loves to compete. I am so impressed with her ability to really focus in on what she needs to do before she competes. She is motivated to compete at the highest of levels and I am confident you will hear her name for years to come,” said Snow Canyon coach Justin Redfearn.

Boys volleyball

Ethan Hillyard, Pleasant Grove (Sr.)

Ethan Hillyard had never played setter until five days before Pleasant Grove’s first match of the season. Despite that, he’s excelled in the unique offensive the Vikings have created for him, leading his team to a 21-5 record with one week remaining in the regular season.

In the past four games — wins over Lone Peak, Westlake, American Fork and Riverton — he’s recorded 137 assists, 24 kills, 41 digs and nine blocks.

“It’s been so fun watching Ethan this season. He has become one of Utah’s best setters, running our team offense in a unique way that we’ve designed just for him. Because of his offensive firepower, we’ve made some tweaks to our system to give him more opportunities to attack. In our most recent matches, he’s recorded kills as a left side attacker, middle attacker, right side attacker, and setter. Ethan and his teammates are helping our team offense get stronger and stronger as we head into next week’s state tournament,” said Pleasant Grove coach Dave Neeley.

Boys lacrosse

CJ Campbell, Northridge (Sr.)

Since opening the season with losses to quality programs Corner Canyon, Ala and Brighton, led by defender CJ Campbell, Northridge has been outstanding with an 11-1 record heading into the final week of the regular season.

“CJ anchors the defense and is the player that covers the crease and helps to keep the defense in position communicating slides and recovery for the team. He has also made so much growth off the field,” said Northridge coach Reed Keller.

His intelligent and physical play in the middle of the defense has led to 23 caused turnovers this season and two ground balls.

Northridge faces Roy in the Region 5 finale this week as it looks to claim the outright region title.

Girls lacrosse

Morgan Jacobson, Payson (Sr.)

Payson carries a 13-1 record into the final week of the regular season, thanks in large part to the leadership and play of senior Morgan Jacobson.

Payson is riding an eight-game winning streak, including a narrow 8-7 win last week over Timpanogos, with Jacobson leading the charge with 50 goals, 11 assists, 12 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers.

“Morgan is a player you love to coach. She is a great team captain and teammate. She leads our team in goals scored. She also coaches a youth lacrosse team, helping to grow the game in our community. She represents lady lions with pride,” said Payson coach Marc Jacobson.

For her career, Morgan Jacobson has scored 115 goals.

Boys tennis

Calvin Armstrong, Skyridge (Jr.)

A year after reaching the 6A first singles semifinals, Calvin Armstrong looks to take the next step this season and make a deeper run in this week’s state tournament.

Armstrong is the No. 2 seed in the first singles bracket after posting a 16-1 record in singles play this season, and a 2-0 record in doubles play.

“Calvin is an amazing young man and is a huge part of what makes Skyridge tennis what it is. He is a super hard worker both on and off the court, and gives his all in everything he does. We are grateful for all he brings to the team as a leader and a teammate. Good luck this week in state,” said Skyridge coach Ben Armstrong.

Girls golf

Kaylee Westfall, Orem (So.)

A top 10 finisher in the 5A state tournament as a freshman last season, fast forward to this season and Kaylee Westfall is one of the favorites heading into this week’s 4A tourney.

Westfall was crowned Region 8 medalist this season with a scoring average of 70.0. It was the lowest average in all of 4A.

“Kaylee is such a great individual. She’s got great character on and off the golf course. Her teammates truly enjoy her friendship,” said Orem coach Nicholas Parmley. “She makes an effort to develop her teammates skills so they can reach their full potential. I and her teammates consider ourselves fortunate to have her representing the girl’s golf team at Orem High”

The 4A state tournament gets underway on Wednesday at Talon’s Cove.