Washington quarterback Sam Huard is pictured before a game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Seattle. Huard, who played last season at Cal Poly, is transferring to Utah.

The University of Utah quarterback room will be adding another young talent to its ranks.

Former Washington and Cal Poly quarterback Sam Huard has committed to Kyle Whittingham’s program, both 247 Sports and On3.com reported Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Huard comes from an NFL pedigree: his father, Damon Huard, and uncle, Brock Huard, were both NFL quarterbacks.

Sam Huard played the 2023 season at Cal Poly, where he completed 60.7% of his passes for 2,247 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while starting nine games for the Mustangs.

In two seasons at Washington, Huard completed 54.5% of his 44 pass attempts for 265 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

The left-handed Huard was rated a five-star prospect and the No. 12 overall recruit nationally in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

“Utah has an unbelievable culture and the people and the program were some things that I felt were the best for me at this point in my career,” Huard told 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman on his decision to transfer to Utah.

“To be in a great spot and to compete every day with great people around me, being in the room and learning from one of the best quarterbacks in college football, while being able to have two years in a great system was a big part of it.”

Huard joins a Utah QB room that includes returning senior Cam Rising, who led the Utes to two straight Pac-12 titles, as well as sophomore Brandon Rose and true freshman Isaac Wilson.

Huard will have two years of eligibility remaining, per Huffman.

Being coached by Whittingham played a factor in his decision.

“He’s one of the best and most proven coaches in college football,” Huard told Huffman. “Utah is one of the best programs in the country and the level they’re at right now is one of the best in the country.”