Baylor forward Caleb Lohner (33) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nicholls State in Waco, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Former BYU and Baylor basketball player Caleb Lohner is taking his talents to a new sport, announcing on Monday afternoon that he is transferring from Baylor to Utah to play football.

In a post on X, Lohner indicated that he could also play basketball for the Runnin’ Utes.

“I’m very excited and grateful to announce my commitment to play football at the University of Utah. This presents a unique opportunity to potentially contribute on the court as well. I look forward to embracing the challenge and privilege to represent the Utes with pride,” Lohner wrote.

As a football prospect, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound Lohner’s potential is at tight end.

With Brant Kuithe, Landen King, Carsen Ryan, Dallen Bentley and Miki Suguturaga already on the roster, seeing the field might be tough for Lohner, who didn’t play football in high school, but the physical traits to be successful are there.

As a basketball prospect, Lohner could be used in Craig Smith’s program after Keba Keita, Luka Tarlac, Wilguens Jr. Exacte, Deivon Smith and Rollie Worster all entered the transfer portal this offseason. Utah added Wake Forest forward Zach Keller, Boston College guard Mason Madsen and Rice forward Keanu Dawes, but are in need of other rotational players.

At Baylor last season, Lohner appeared in 35 games, averaging 2.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 9.2 minutes per game. His best seasons came in his two years at BYU, where he averaged 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Originally a Utah commit under Larry Krystkowiak, Lohner flipped to BYU and Mark Pope in 2020.