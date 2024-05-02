Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) shoots the ball with Virginia Commonwealth Rams forward Christian Fermin (21) jumping up to defend during the NIT quarterfinal game between the Utah Utes and the Virginia Commonwealth Rams at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Utah center Keba Keita has entered the transfer portal, according to a Thursday report from Rivals.

With the transfer portal’s spring window closing Wednesday evening, Keita entered his name just before the deadline. His exit from Utah’s program also came just hours after Runnin’ Utes assistant Chris Burgess was officially announced to be taking the same position at BYU.

In 35 games as a sophomore this past season, Keita made 13 starts and averaged 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. The Mali native played in 66 total contests at Utah and shot 61% from the field.

According to KenPom’s advanced metrics, Keita ranked No. 2 in the Pac-12 in offensive rebound percentage and No. 5 in block percentage.

Keita is the fourth Runnin’ Ute to enter the portal this offseason, joining Wilguens Jr. Exacte, Luka Tarlac and Deivon Smith.

With both Burgess and fellow Mali countryman Fousseyni Traore at BYU along with other friends on the roster, the Cougars could be an intriguing destination for Keita’s talents.

Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe has said he anticipates that “BYU would be right at or towards the top of (Keita’s) list” should new head coach Kevin Young choose to pursue him.