Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) moves between Indiana State Sycamores guard Ryan Conwell (3) and center Robbie Avila (21) during an NIT semifinal basketball game at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Utah lost 100-90.

One of Utah’s primary playmakers from this past college basketball season has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Multiple outlets reported Friday afternoon that point guard Deivon Smith has entered the portal, a huge blow for a Runnin’ Utes program that is trying to snap an NCAA Tournament drought that extended to eight seasons with the 2023-24 season.

247 Sports’ Travis Branham was the first to report on Smith’s entrance into the transfer portal.

Smith, already a two-time transfer before he arrived in Salt Lake City, missed the first nine games of last season while waiting to become eligible.

After that time, he became a vital member of the Utah team, particularly after Rollie Worster was lost to injury.

Smith averaged 13.3 points, 7.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game in 28 games played for Utah. His five triple-doubles on the year, including two during the NIT, broke the single-season Pac-12 record.

Now, if Smith ultimately ends up leaving Utah, that would leave the Utes with five open scholarships to fill for next season.

He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Worster also entered the portal and announced his commitment to Nebraska earlier this week. Guard Wilguens Jr. Exacte and Luka Tarlac have also entered the portal this offseason.