Utah's Wilguens Jr. Exacte (35) drives the baseline against Arizona State's Frankie Collins (10) during game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.

The University of Utah has reportedly seen another two players enter the NCAA transfer portal during the spring transfer window.

Guard Wilguens Jr. Exacte has entered the portal, according to Rivals, as has wing Luka Tarlac, Verbal Commits reported.

The 6-foot-6 Exacte redshirted this past season due to injury.

As a true freshman during the 2022-23 season, Exacte averaged 3.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He shot 33% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range.

Exacte also earned two starts while playing in 32 games as a freshman. He was expected to play a significant role in the rotation for Utah during the 2023-24 season before injuries sidelined him for the year.

The 6-foot-7 Tarlac has played at Utah the past two seasons. He averaged 5.4 minutes over 38 games played over two years.

Tarlac, who hails from Serbia, had 28 points and 31 rebounds during his time at Utah.

Exacte and Tarlac join guard Rollie Worster in the transfer portal.

The Utes have also been the beneficiary of the portal, as Rice forward Keanu Dawes committed to Utah following his freshman season.

That combination of transfer portal moves leaves Utah with five open scholarships to fill for next year.