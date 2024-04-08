Utah State forward Great Osobor (1) drives past TCU center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis.

The NCAA transfer portal has created an environment where player movement is at a fever pitch each offseason.

Here is a running list of players from the state of Utah’s seven Division I men’s college basketball programs — Utah, BYU, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah, Utah Valley and Utah Tech — who have reportedly entered the portal so far, with Verbal Commits as the primary source, as well as transfers who commit to those seven schools.

The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.

BYU

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

Utah

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITION

Keanu Dawes, forward ➡️ Old school: Rice.

Utah State

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

Utah Valley

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

K’mani Doughty, guard.

Simon Akena, guard.

Peter Amakasu, guard.

Weber State

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

Chris Dockery, forward.

Louie Jordan, forward.

Cole Lake, guard.

TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITION

Miguel Tomley, guard ➡️ Old school: Idaho State.

Southern Utah

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

Parsa Fallah, center.

Prophet Johnson, guard.

Harrison Reede, guard.

Utah Tech

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL