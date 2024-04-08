The NCAA transfer portal has created an environment where player movement is at a fever pitch each offseason.
Here is a running list of players from the state of Utah’s seven Division I men’s college basketball programs — Utah, BYU, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah, Utah Valley and Utah Tech — who have reportedly entered the portal so far, with Verbal Commits as the primary source, as well as transfers who commit to those seven schools.
The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.
BYU
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Marcus Adams Jr., forward.
- Tanner Hayhurt, guard.
Utah
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Rollie Worster, guard.
TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITION
- Keanu Dawes, forward ➡️ Old school: Rice.
Utah State
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Kalifa Sahko, forward.
- Great Osobor, forward.
- Ian Martinez, guard.
- Javon Jackson, guard.
- Dallin Grant, forward.
- Landon Brenchley, guard.
- Mason Falslev, guard ➡️ Staying at: Utah State.
Utah Valley
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- K’mani Doughty, guard.
- Simon Akena, guard.
- Peter Amakasu, guard.
Weber State
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Chris Dockery, forward.
- Louie Jordan, forward.
- Cole Lake, guard.
TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITION
- Miguel Tomley, guard ➡️ Old school: Idaho State.
Southern Utah
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Parsa Fallah, center.
- Prophet Johnson, guard.
- Harrison Reede, guard.
Utah Tech
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Aric Demings, guard.
- David Elliott IV, guard.
- Trey Hall, forward.
- Angelo Kambala, guard.
- Larry Olayinka, forward.
- Jaylen Searles, forward.
- Tanner Christensen, center ➡️ New school: Hawaii.