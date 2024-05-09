Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) dunks the ball during a men’s basketball game against the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

After three seasons at BYU, big man Atiki Ally Atiki is reportedly taking his game to New Mexico.

The 6-foot-10 Atiki will join the Lobos program, according to JUCO Advocate’s Brandon Goble.

Atiki entered the transfer portal on April 23, seven days after BYU announced former Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young as the Cougars’ new head coach.

Atiki was primarily a depth piece for BYU during his three seasons in Provo, playing in 88 games while starting four. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds for the Cougars during the 2023-24 season.

The Tanzania native will have one year of eligibility remaining at New Mexico. The Lobos played in the NCAA Tournament this past season, losing to Clemson in the first round.

The Cougars have also lost center Aly Khalifa via the transfer portal, as Khalifa signed with Louisville, and had 2024 signee Isaac Davis officially commit to Utah State on Thursday.

BYU has bolstered its front court, though, with the additions of forward Brody Kozlowski, a 2024 signee with USC who entered the portal after a Trojans coaching change, and Keba Keita, the junior transfer center from Utah.