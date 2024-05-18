Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) hits a 3-pointer during the Big 12 conference championship against UCF in Kansas City on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. BYU won 87-73.

Noah Waterman is headed to the ACC.

The former BYU forward has transferred to Louisville, he announced on Instagram Saturday morning.

News of Waterman entering the transfer portal officially broke Monday, and images of him on a recruiting visit with Cardinals staffers were posted to social media Thursday.

The 6-foot-11 sniper enjoyed a breakout campaign for BYU this past season. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, shot 37% from behind the arc and served as one of the team’s most effective defensive players. He scored in double figures on 15 occasions, though only six such outings came against Big 12 foes.

The native of upstate New York began his college career at Niagara in 2019 before an ankle injury quickly shut him down. He then transferred to Detroit Mercy for two seasons before committing to play for Mark Pope’s Cougars in 2022.

Back in March, Waterman was granted a retroactive medical redshirt to gain an additional season of eligibility, which he will now use to suit up for the Cardinals.

Waterman will join his former Cougars teammate and friend Aly Khalifa at Louisville, though the “Egyptian magician” will be medically redshirting the upcoming season.

Interestingly enough, Waterman’s move now guarantees there will be more members of Mark Pope’s final BYU team at Louisville this season than on his new squad at Kentucky.

With Waterman, Khalifa and Atiki Ally Atiki all committed to their new schools, only Jaxson Robinson remains in portal limbo, still weighing his options between remaining in the NBA Draft or staying in college for one final campaign.

Should Robinson choose to take his name out of the draft, he is believed to land at either Kentucky or Kansas.