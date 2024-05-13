Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) looks to make a pass during an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

BYU basketball is embarking on a new era under Kevin Young, but it likely won’t feature Noah Waterman.

The Cougars forward has entered the transfer portal, Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe reported Monday.

Waterman enjoyed a breakout campaign for BYU this past season in averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, shooting 37% from behind the arc and serving as one of the team’s most effective defensive players. He scored in double figures on 15 occasions, though only six such outings came against Big 12 foes.

While the NCAA deadline to enter the transfer portal was May 1, players from BYU’s program were given an extended window through May 12 due to Mark Pope’s departure for Kentucky.

Per McCombs, Waterman informed Young of his intention to transfer on Thursday night.

The native of upstate New York began his college career at Niagara in 2019 before an ankle injury quickly shut him down. He then transferred to Detroit Mercy for two seasons before committing to play for Mark Pope’s Cougars in 2022.

Back in March, Waterman was granted a retroactive medical redshirt to gain an additional season of eligibility, which he is now using to explore options away from BYU.

Waterman is one of several notable Cougars to exit the program following Pope’s departure and Young’s subsequent hiring.

Big men Aly Khalifa and Atiki Ally Atiki landed at Louisville and New Mexico, respectively, while guards Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders each had brief flirtations in the portal before returning to Provo.

Jaxson Robinson is currently choosing between staying in the NBA draft pool and finding a new school.

Per McCombs, Waterman “was not pushed out by (Young’s) staff and had been planning to return to BYU until recently,” but sources shared a return to the Cougars “is a potential option.”