Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) reacts after dunking the ball during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Keba Keita is on the move, but he won’t have to travel very far.

The former Utah center is transferring to BYU, he announced Wednesday via Instagram.

Keita averaged 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 35 games with the Runnin’ Utes this past season. The rising junior played in 66 contests at Utah and made 61% of his field goal attempts, serving as a capable rim-running, rebounding threat.

Keita’s commitment to BYU comes a week after Utah assistant Chris Burgess was officially announced to be joining Kevin Young’s Cougars staff.

Along with Burgess, Keita will reunite with his former Wasatch Academy teammate Fousseyni Traore, a fellow Mali native who also plays in the front court.

The addition of Keita marks Young’s first transfer portal splash at BYU. The Cougars’ new head coach has already flipped four-star prospect Brody Kozlowski from USC to Provo, while also retaining guards Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders after brief flirtations elsewhere.

BYU has already lost big men Aly Khalifa and Atiki Ally Atiki to the transfer portal in recent weeks, so the addition of Keita will help to fill a pressing front-court need for the Cougars.