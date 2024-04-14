Boston College guard Mason Madsen (45) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in New York.

Utah basketball is adding a brotherly connection for next season.

On Sunday, the Runnin’ Utes received a commitment from Mason Madsen, the twin brother of guard Gabe Madsen, after he entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this offseason.

Both Madsen brothers have one year of eligibility remaining.

The brothers, who hail from Rochester, Minnesota, played together at Cincinnati for a season before Gabe Madsen transferred to Utah, where he’s played the past three seasons.

Mason Madsen stayed at Cincinnati for another year before transferring to Boston College, where he’s played the past two years.

Mason Madsen started 15 games and played in 36 during the 2023-24 season for Boston College, averaging 22.6 minutes, 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

He shot 40.1% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range — making 60 of 159 treys — for the Eagles, who went 20-16 this past season and, like Utah, played in the NIT.

The 6-foot-4 Mason Madsen is the second transfer to commit this spring, joining Rice forward Keanu Dawes.

Mason Madsen’s commitment leaves Utah with four open scholarships for next season after a trio of players — Wilguens Jr. Exacte, Rollie Worster and Luka Tarlac — all reportedly entered the transfer portal.