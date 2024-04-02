Another BYU Cougars basketball player has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
On Tuesday, Verbal Commits reported that walk-on guard Tanner Hayhurst has entered the portal. He is the second Cougar to do so since the season ended, following Marcus Adams Jr.’s decision last week.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 204 pounds, Hayhurst appeared in 11 games for BYU during the 2023-24 season and averaged 2.5 minutes per appearance.
He scored his only two points of the season on Dec. 22 against Bellarmine.
A native of Eagle, Idaho, Hayhurst originally committed to the Cougars in 2020 before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Louisiana, and then he redshirted the 2022-23 season.