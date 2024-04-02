Tanner Hayhurst is pictured during BYU basketball practice at the Marriott Center Annex Court in Provo on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Another BYU Cougars basketball player has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, Verbal Commits reported that walk-on guard Tanner Hayhurst has entered the portal. He is the second Cougar to do so since the season ended, following Marcus Adams Jr.’s decision last week.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 204 pounds, Hayhurst appeared in 11 games for BYU during the 2023-24 season and averaged 2.5 minutes per appearance.

He scored his only two points of the season on Dec. 22 against Bellarmine.

A native of Eagle, Idaho, Hayhurst originally committed to the Cougars in 2020 before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Louisiana, and then he redshirted the 2022-23 season.