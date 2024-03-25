Brigham Young Cougars forward Marcus Adams (23) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Townsend Tripple (12) high-five the front row of the student section after BYU beat Bellarmine in a men’s basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. BYU won 101-59.

The first loss for the BYU Cougars basketball program this offseason via the transfer portal has come, and it is a relatively significant one.

On Monday evening, multiple outlets reported that forward Marcus Adams Jr. has entered the transfer portal.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Adams was a very highly touted prospect coming out of high school in California in 2023. He originally signed with Kansas but entered the portal soon after joining the team.

He then committed to Gonzaga but never actually signed and instead signed with BYU. Injuries, however, limited the freshman to eight minutes of action the entire season, on Dec. 22 vs. Bellarmine.

In February, he announced that his father, Marcus Adams Sr., had died.

Adams Jr.’s departure opens up a scholarship for the Cougars to use as they begin navigating the offseason.