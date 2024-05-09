Brigham Young Cougars forward Marcus Adams (23) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Townsend Tripple (12) high-five the front row of the student section after BYU beat Bellarmine in a men’s basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. BYU won 101-59.

Marcus Adams Jr., the four-star basketball prospect who signed with BYU prior to the 2023-24 season, has made a decision on where he’ll next play ball.

The talented 6-foot-8 forward announced his commitment to Cal State Northridge on social media Thursday.

Adams, who was slowed by a foot injury throughout the previous college basketball season, entered the transfer portal after playing in only one game for BYU — he logged seven minutes and hit one field goal in a late December game against Bellarmine.

Adams originally signed with Kansas out of high school and attended summer workouts with the team before entering the transfer portal last July.

He committed to Gonzaga soon thereafter before ultimately deciding to remain in the transfer portal and ending up at BYU.

Adams, who was a member of the 2024 class before reclassifying, was rated a top 50 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by 247 Sports.

Adams entered the NCAA transfer portal in late March.

That came a month after he announced that his father, Marcus Adams Sr., had died. His father had suffered a stroke midway through this past season, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to support the family.

KSL.com’s Sean Walker reported that Marcus Adams Jr.’s grandmother also passed away around the same time as his father.

Cal State Northridge is closer to Adams’ hometown in Torrance, California. The Matadors campus is located in Northridge, a neighborhood in the Los Angeles area, about 45 miles from Torrance.