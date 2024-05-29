East Carolina's Ezra Ausar (2) drives against Houston's Ja'Vier Francis (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Utah basketball’s frontcourt received a big boost on Wednesday.

Former East Carolina power forward Ezra Ausar announced on social media that he will transfer to Utah, filling a key need for the Runnin’ Utes.

Ausar also shared a message in announcing his commitment, which included pictures of him posing with Utah head coach Craig Smith.

“Tired of being comfortable and being around complacency,” Ausar wrote. “To all young black men navigating through the complexities of life and mental health, remember your strength is undeniable. Remember that true courage also means recognizing when you need support.

“Embrace your emotions, speak openly about your struggles, and know that it’s okay to not be okay. Y’all don’t battle alone. Our well-being paves the way for a brighter, more empowered future. Keep pushing forward, and never forget the power and potential that lies within you. Streets ain’t for everybody!”

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Ausar is rated a four-star transfer prospect with a 0.9200 player rating and the 20th-best power forward in the portal this offseason, according to 247 Sports. He went into the transfer portal on April 1.

Ausar is likely to be the frontrunner to start at the 4 for Utah, which is searching for an inside scoring punch with Branden Carlson’s storied Utes career coming to an end.

Ausar started 24 of the 32 games he played this past season for East Carolina, and 20 of 32 as a freshman the year before.

He averaged 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game for the Pirates during the 2023-24 season, while shooting 51.4% from the field. Ausar shot a team-high 199 free throws last year, making 130 (65.9%).

He will have two years of eligibility and a redshirt year remaining.

Ausar is the fifth transfer to join Utah this season, along with guards Mason Madsen and Miro Little and post players Keanu Dawes and Zach Keller.

The Utes still have four open scholarships for the 2024-25 season, the program’s first in the Big 12 Conference.