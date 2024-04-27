BYU guard Jaxson Robinson (2) shoots during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

On Saturday morning, ESPN reported that BYU wing Jaxson Robinson “plans to” enter the transfer portal.

The news comes four days after he announced on social media that he would be entering his name into the 2024 NBA draft, where he is widely considered to be a potential second-round pick.

So what does all of this mean for Robinson’s future?

Essentially, the 6-foot-7, 190-pounder from Oklahoma is giving himself as many options as possible.

First off, by entering his name into the draft, he will have the opportunity in the coming weeks to participate in workouts with NBA teams.

As for entering the transfer portal, he is giving himself options should he remove his name from draft consideration — he might make that decision if he doesn’t get positive feedback from NBA teams in the coming weeks — and return to the college ranks after having officially graduated from BYU on Friday.

The deadline to remove his name from the draft is May 29.

Could Robinson return to BYU after all? Though the chances of that have appeared to be slim, he told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello that it’s on the table.

“The reason I am entering the transfer portal is because of the new coaching change at BYU,” Robinson said. “I want to get to know Coach (Kevin) Young, but at the same time, I need to weigh all of my options. However, my primary focus is still achieving my longtime dream of playing in the NBA.”

Robinson also told Borzello that even though the wide speculation has been that he would follow former BYU coach Mark Pope to Kentucky if he withdraws from the draft, his recruitment “is still 100% open.”

Robinson began his college career at Texas A&M before transferring to Arkansas and then ultimately to BYU. In two seasons at BYU, he appeared in 66 games.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Robinson led the team in scoring with an average of 14.2 points per game while coming off the bench the majority of the time. For his efforts, he was named the Big 12′s Sixth Man of the Year.

As is often the case when a coaching change is made in college, numerous BYU players have entered the transfer portal this offseason, but Young has been able to bring back two significant players in Richie Saunders and Dallin Hall.