UConn's Jaylin Stewart (3) protects the ball from Stetson's Aubin Gateretse (21) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York.

The rebuilding of Utah State’s basketball roster continued Friday.

This time, the Aggies got a commitment from Stetson transfer center Aubin Gateretse.

Gateretse will have one year of eligibility remaining after playing the past three seasons at Stetson.

After two years in a limited role, the 6-foot-11 big man had a breakout season in 2302-24.

He started 33 of 35 games for the Hatters and averaged 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 71.9% from the field.

Gateretse helped the Hatters reach the NCAA Tournament this past season, where they lost to eventual national champion UConn in the first round.

He is the second transfer to commit to Utah State since Jerrod Calhoun took over as head coach. Guard Deyton Albury, from Queens University of Charlotte, also joins the Aggies from an ASUN conference program.