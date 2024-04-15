Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) dribbles the ball with Washington State Cougars guard Kymany Houinsou (31) on defense during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

A little over two weeks after Rollie Worster announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal to play out his final season elsewhere, the former Utah guard made his next destination known on Monday.

Worster, who played for the Runnin’ Utes the past three seasons, will play next year at Nebraska, he announced on Instagram.

The 6-foot-4 senior point guard has played for Craig Smith his previous four college seasons — one year at Utah State, before transferring to Utah after Smith took the head coaching position in Salt Lake City.

Worster had his final season at Utah cut short due to injury — he played his last game for the Utes on Jan. 11 in a 46-point win over UCLA.

Prior to being sidelined, Worster had averaged 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for Utah.

He also shot 40.9% from the field, 70.5% from the free-throw line and 27.6% from 3-point range on the year while playing in 16 games.

His absence in the back half of the season allowed Georgia Tech transfer Deivon Smith to assume his starting point guard role in the Utes’ lineup.

Smith excelled in that role, averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also broke the Pac-12 single-season record for triple-doubles with five.

Utah has had three players enter the transfer portal. In addition to Worster, Wilguens Jr. Exacte and Luka Tarlac have also explored their options.