Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) dribbles the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) posts up against him during the second round of the National Invitation Tournament at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Deivon Smith will join a legendary coach at his next basketball destination.

The former Utah basketball guard, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 19, announced on Instagram that he will play his final collegiate season at St. John’s.

On3.com was first to report the news.

Smith played just one season for Craig Smith and the Runnin’ Utes. He averaged 13.3 points, 7.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

He also had five triple-doubles on the season, breaking the Pac-12 single-season record.

Smith previously played one season at Mississippi State, followed by two years at Georgia Tech.

He had a breakout season at Utah, though, and is now headed to play under coach Rick Pitino at St. John’s.

Smith’s departure, combined with Rollie Worster transferring to Nebraska, leaves the Utes precariously thin at point guard. Only senior Hunter Erickson is set to return.