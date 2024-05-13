Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor (1) shoots the ball with San Diego State Aztecs forward Jaedon LeDee (13) on defense during the game between the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals of the Mountain West 2024 Men's Basketball Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2024.

On Monday, multiple outlets reported that former Utah State Aggies basketball star Great Osobor has committed to play for the Washington Huskies after entering the transfer portal in early April.

According to some of those outlets, Osobor will be making $2 million next season to play for the Huskies, which would give him the highest known valuation of any player in the country.

“I would like to thank God for putting me in this position,” Osobor told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. “Washington will allow me to maximize my potential as a player in my final year of college basketball.”

Field of 68′s Jeff Goodman, meanwhile, reported that Osobor will be making “at least” $2 million and that it could rise to as much as $2.2 million.

Adam Finkelstein of 247 Sports and CBS Sports did caution, “To be clear, there is absolutely no way to know which player has the highest NIL this year ... regardless of what their agents are asking the media to put out there.”

Osobor’s agent is George Langberg of GSL Sports, Givony reported.

Listed by Utah State at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, Osobor won the player of the year award in the Mountain West Conference in his lone season with the Aggies after following head coach Danny Sprinkle from Montana State, where Osobor played two seasons.

Osobor, who lived in Spain until his family moved to England when he was 12, started all 35 of the Aggies’ games last season and averaged 17.7 points, 9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 33.7 minutes per contest.

“Coach Sprinkle has been with me every step of the way since I came from England, and I cannot wait to help the Huskies get back to the NCAA tournament,” Osobor told Givony.

After Monday’s news broke, Osobor quoted a tweet from On3′s Joe Tipton and wrote, “Thank you Aggie nation!🙏🏽 💙” and pinned it.