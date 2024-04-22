Utah State guard Ian Martinez (4) celebrates in front of TCU forward JaKobe Coles (21) after making a 3-point basket against TCU in a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Ian Martinez will not be one-and-done at Utah State.

The former Runnin’ Ute, who transferred to Utah State last season, announced on social media Monday that he is returning to play for the Aggies next season.

“Let’s run it back Aggie nation!” he wrote in a post on X.

Martinez had entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 3, along with fellow Aggies Great Osobor, Javon Jackson and Dallin Grant, in the wake of Danny Sprinkle taking the head coaching position at the University of Washington.

Three weeks later, though, and Martinez has decided to play his final year of college basketball for new Aggies head coach Jerrod Calhoun.

Martinez had something of a breakthrough campaign for Utah State last season, averaging career highs in points (13.3), rebounds (3.6), assists (1.8) and steals (0.9).

The one-time four-star recruit had some of his best games in the biggest moments as well, including a 21-point outburst in the Aggies’ first round win over TCU in the NCAA Tournament.

With Martinez’s return, the Aggies will bring back three of five starters — Martinez, Mason Falslev and Issac Johnson — from the team that won the Mountain West Conference this season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Throw in the additions of center Aubin Gateretse and guard Deyton Albury and the return of sixth man Josh Uduje and the Aggies have become well positioned for continued success in Calhoun’s first season.