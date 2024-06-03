San Francisco guard Mike Sharavjamts during an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Craig Smith’s roster is edging closer to completion after the latest commit.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported Monday morning that former San Francisco wing Mike Sharavjamts has committed to the Runnin’ Utes.

He’s the program’s sixth transfer addition this offseason.

The 6-foot-8 Sharavjamts, a Mongolia native, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He is rated a four-star transfer prospect by 247 Sports with a 0.9100 player ranking.

Utah will be Sharavjamts’ third team in as many seasons: He played one season at Dayton before starting 34 games for San Francisco last year.

He averaged 25.0 minutes, 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game for the Dons, while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36% from 3-point range.

Sharavjamts will be another outside scoring option for Utah — he made 41 3-pointers last season — and with his size, he could play at either the two or three position.

Sharavjamts is the second transfer to commit to Utah in the past week, joining former East Carolina power forward Ezra Ausar.

Other transfers who have joined the Utah program are guards Mason Madsen and Miro Little and post players Keanu Dawes and Zach Keller.

The Utes still have three open spots for the 2024-25 season, the program’s first in the Big 12 Conference.

With Sharavjamts’ addition, the biggest areas of need for Utah include adding depth at point guard and center.