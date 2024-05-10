A BYU logo is wrapped around part of LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

BYU added another commitment to its 2025 recruiting class on Friday.

This one came from Las Vegas area running back Cale Breslin, who announced the commitment on social media.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Breslin is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. He also held scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Indiana and Syracuse, among others, per 247 Sports.

Breslin preps at Faith Lutheran High. He earned first-team offense honors from the Las Vegas Review-Journal after running for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior while helping Faith Lutheran finish as the state runner-up in Nevada 5A Division II classification.

He is the fourth commit in BYU’s 2025 recruiting class, joining Riverton High kicker Will Walker, Weber High linebacker Tyler Payne and Newbury Park (California) High tight end Blake Bryce.