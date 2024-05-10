Sky View catcher Preslie Jensen tags Payson’s Alli Drake out as Jensen tries to slide home during the Super Regionals of the 4A state softball tournament at the Gene Hillman Recreation Complex in Payson on Friday, May 10, 2024. Payson won 6-3.

4A Super Regionals (Game 2)

Snow Canyon 12, Logan 1

No. 3 seed Snow Canyon dispatched of No. 14 Logan in five innings in Game 2 of the 4A Super Regionals series to complete the 2-0 sweep. Avery Thorkelson played a big role in the circle and the plate as she went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs and then picked up the win by striking out eight.

Hurricane 6, Murray 2

No. 8 Hurricane advanced to 4A bracket play with a 6-2 win over No. 9 Murray in Game 2 of the 4A Super Regionals. Mckinlee Wright hit three of three with two home runs and recorded four RBIs in the win.

Ridgeline 10, Orem 1

Anne Wallace, Ellie Pond and Abigail King all homered as top seed Ridgeline slowly pulled away from No. 17 Orem to complete the 2-0 sweep in the 4A Super Regionals series. Brielle Gardiner struck out eight to earn the win as she only allowed four hits over seven innings.

Desert Hills 4, Mountain Crest 1

No. 2 Desert Hills completes its 2-0 Super Regionals win over No. 18 Mountain Crest with a 4-1 win on Friday. Lulu West led the Thunder, hitting three of four with a double and a home run, while also throwing 13 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Tooele 11, Bear River 1

No. 10 seed Tooele scored nine runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away from No. 7 seed Bear River to tie the best-of-3 series at 1-1 and force a decisive Game 3 in the 4A Super Regionals series. Aubrie Hansen went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a double, and Allie Anderson went 3 for 4 with two doubles to spark the offense.

Stansbury 5, Crimson Cliffs 4

Tessa Baker went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Bryn Leigh Jones pitched a complete game and struck out six batters as No. 5 seed Stansbury edged No. 12 seed Crimson Cliffs in Game 2 of the 4A Super Regionals series to force a Game 3.

Payson 6, Sky View 3

Aydrie Christensen struck out nine batters and then helped her own cause at the plate with a solo home run to lead No. 6 Payson past No. 11 seed Sky View for the win in Game 2 of the 4A Super Regionals series to complete the 2-0 sweep.

Cedar City 20, Timpanogos 3

Kaitlin Bulloch doubled, homered and drove in five runs, while Hunter Blackner went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs as No. 4 Cedar rolled past No. 13 seed Timpanogos in Game 2 of the 4A Super Regionals series to complete the 2-0 sweep.

4A Super Regionals (Game 3)

Bear River 7, Tooele 1

After getting roughed up in a Game 2 loss, Katelyn Wilson was dynamite in Game 3 for Bear River as she struck out 12 and only allowed two hits as the seventh-seeded Bears regrouped to beat No. 10 seed Tooele to win the 4A Super Regionals series 2-1.

Crimson Cliffs 8, Stansbury 6

Abbey Morris went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, and then pitcher Gracee Stucki did just enough in the circle as No. 12 Crimson Cliffs beat No. 5 seed Stansbury in eight innings to win the 4A Super Regionals series 2-1.