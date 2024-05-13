A BYU logo is wrapped around part of LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Another prospect has been added to the BYU Cougar football program’s commitment list for the Class of 2025.

On Monday night, defensive lineman Kelepi Vete out of Oakland, California, announced his pledge to the Cougars on social media.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Vete also holds scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Stanford, Cal, a few Mountain West Conference schools and Sacramento State of the FCS ranks.

Vete becomes the fifth high school prospect to be committed to BYU as part of its 2025 recruiting class, joining kicker Will Walker, linebacker Tyler Payne, tight end Blake Bryce and running back Cale Breslin.