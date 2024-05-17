North Florida guard Chaz Lanier passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Spokane, Wash.

One of the highest-rated transfers remaining in the portal is considering BYU basketball.

On Friday, 247 Sports’ Travis Branham first reported that high-scoring shooting guard Chaz Lanier will visit BYU this weekend to check out Kevin Young’s program.

Who is Chaz Lanier?

Lanier is a 6-foot-4, 199-pound guard who played the past four seasons at North Florida and started 31 games this past season.

During the 2023-24 season, Lanier averaged a career-high 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the Osprey. He shot 51% percent from the field, 44% from 3-point range — that included making 106 3-pointers — and 88% from the free-throw line.

Lanier ranks among the top players in the college basketball transfer portal this offseason.

247 Sports rates him the No. 11 overall prospect in the transfer portal and second among players who haven’t already committed to another school, while The Athletic has Lanier as the fifth-best remaining player in the portal.

“Lanier was one of the most efficient scorers in college basketball and arguably the most improved player in the country between his junior and senior seasons,” The Athletic’s C.J. Moore wrote.

“His release is way in front of his face and looks a little funky, but you cannot argue with the results. He gets it from the bounce to the shooting pocket quickly and actually shoots a better percentage off the dribble than off the catch. He does a good job finding space, able to pull it behind a ball screen or handoff.”

Lanier has declared for the NBA draft, but is expected to withdraw and return for his final season of college eligibility.

What schools is Chaz Lanier considering?

Branham, along with others, reported that Lanier is scheduled to visit Kentucky on Monday and will also visit Tennessee, though a date hasn’t been set.

The majority of national reporters believe Lanier’s decision will come down to Tennessee and Kentucky, with On3.com — which rates Lanier as the No. 8 overall player in the portal — giving the Volunteers a slight edge over the Wildcats to land his services.

The Wildcats, who have former BYU coach Mark Pope there in his first season at Kentucky, are reportedly making a hard push for Lanier, as well as BYU wing Jaxson Robinson.

Robinson declared for the NBA draft and participated in the combine earlier this week, and he entered the transfer portal to keep his options open.

Vanquish the Foe’s Robby McCombs reported that BYU, under first-year head coach Young, remains a strong option to land Lanier and had a Zoom call with him earlier this month.

“Kevin Young has shown Lanier what he did with Devin Booker (with the Phoenix Suns) and envisions Lanier having that type of role at BYU,” McCombs wrote.