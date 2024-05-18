High jumpers from Morgan celebrate during the final day of the 3A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Big celebrations are in store for Morgan boys and Union girls track and field teams after winning state.

A parade and firetrucks await both the Union girls’ and Morgan boys’ track and field teams following their state championship victories Saturday at BYU. It marked the Trojans’ third such honor in the last four years and the Cougars’ first ever title in the sport for girls or boys.

“They deserved it,” Union head coach Levi Wise said about his girls team winning a state championship. “They’ve worked really hard all year and they’ve sacrificed a lot. … So just a bunch of really selfless girls that worked super hard and deserve it. I’m just excited for them.”

Junior runner Jaylie Jenkins is arguably the biggest reason the Cougars are heading home with their first state title in the sport. The speedster takes home three individual championships, winning the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races. Still, she takes the most pride in helping Union earn the team title.

“My team is amazing,” Jenkins said. “I’m just so glad I could be a part of it and help out. … (Individual championships) made me happy as a person but more as a teammate. I love being able to cheer on the victory with my team.”

In the end Jenkins aided the Cougars in nearly half of the school’s 94 points, picking up 30 on her own and running in two relay races that saw Union pick up 16 more.

However, Jenkins’ focus remained on her teammates.

“We all just have such a love for this sport,” she said. “Finally being able to show how much we care and how good we can be when we work together, I think that’s a win.”

The Cougars will be recognized all night long for a special ending to their season.

“We’re going to make the long drive home,” Wise said. “We’re going to get on a firetruck and they’re going to have a whole parade for us through Roosevelt, so it’ll be good.”

To the northwest, Morgan’s boys track team will be getting a similar welcome home.

“I think we’re getting pizza or something like that,” senior sprinter Brogan Garrett said after anchoring the Trojans’ 4x400 relay state championship winning team. “We’ll head back to Morgan. I think the firetrucks will meet us. We’ll get a little parade on through the town.”

The celebrations are becoming something of a routine as Morgan wins yet another track and field state title. Garrett was the school’s greatest contributor, with a fourth place finish in the 100-meter dash, a second place finish in the 200-meter dash, and a first place finish in the 400-meter dash.

Garrett praised the backing he and his team received.

“It’s just the best having this much support,” he said. “When you’re out there on the track all alone, it’s nice knowing you have people out there watching you and showing you love and support and it’s just the best.”

Trojan head coach Brennen Fuller has helped build something greater than the sport at Morgan.

“There’s just something about these kids; it’s all about family and culture and they do anything for each other,” Fuller said. “These kids come back as graduates and they come hang out and they come to practices and they promote the program. I think it just encourages these younger kids to keep working hard.”

That hard work has been paying off lately as the Trojans have started dominating their classification in recent memory.

3A Boys State Championship

Team scores

1. Morgan, 92.5

2. Juab, 83

3. Canyon View, 77

4. Union, 74

5. Summit Academy, 52

6. Emery, 41

7. Richfield, 30

8. Grantsville, 21

Boys individual results

100 meters — 1. Creek Sharp, Emery, Sr., 10.87; 2. Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, Sr., 10.99; 3. Damon Millburn, South Summit, Jr., 11.03; 4. Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Sr., 11.17; 5. Payton Myers, Juab, So., 11.20; 6. Jaden Heap, Juab, So., 11.21; 7. Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr., 11.30; 8. Gage Yardley, Richfield, Jr., 11.34.

200 meters — 1. Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, Sr., 22.06; 2. Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Sr., 22.10; 3. Creek Sharp, Emery, Sr., 22.46; 4. Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr., 22.54; 5. Jaden Heap, Juab, So., 22.54; 6. Damon Millburn, South Summit, Jr., 22.86; 7. Wayke Olsen, Union, Jr., 22.91; 8. Brooks Burgess, Union, Sr., 22.94.

400 meters — 1. Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Sr., 47.74; 2. Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr., 47.98; 3. Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, Sr., 48.00; 4. Wayke Olsen, Union, Jr., 49.80; 5. Easton Humes, Carbon, Sr., 50.06; 6. Connor Orges, Juan Diego, Sr., 50.70; 7. Jack Christiansen, Emery, Sr., 51.28; 8. Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, So., 51.69.

800 meters — 1. Tucker Giles, Morgan, Sr., 1:58.24; 2. Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy, Jr., 1:58.58; 3. Colton Scharmann, Ogden, Sr., 1:58.97; 4. Miles Barnett, Richfield, Sr., 1:59.02; 5. Roman Zito, Summit Academy, Jr., 2:01.00; 6. Camdon Larsen, Emery, Sr., 2:01.14; 7. Easton Humes, Carbon, Sr., 2:02.46; 8. Thomas Daniels, Canyon View, Jr., 2:04.17.

1,600 meters — 1. Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy, Jr., 4:21.57; 2. Camdon Larsen, Emery, Sr., 4:22.42; 3. Thomas Daniels, Canyon View, Jr., 4:24.75; 4. Matthew Costello, Union, Jr., 4:25.35; 5. Colton Scharmann, Ogden, Sr., 4:26.13; 6. Logan Hadley, Canyon View, Jr., 4:28.26; 7. Rustin Reddish, Ogden, Jr., 4:28.61; 8. Tyler Norris, Manti, Sr., 4:29.08.

3,200 meters — 1. Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy, Jr., 9:25.03; 2. Thomas Daniels, Canyon View, Jr., 9:42.75; 3. Bradley Ekstrom, Ogden, Jr., 9:46.88; 4. Camdon Larsen, Emery, Sr., 9:49.93; 5. Logan Hadley, Canyon View, Jr., 9:51.89; 6. Matthew Costello, Union, Jr., 9:55.16; 7. Hank Barnett, Richfield, Fr., 9:58.16; 8. Cooper Clark, Grantsville, Fr., 9:59.00.

110 hurdles — 1. Matthew Harris, Grantsville, Sr., 15.24; 2. Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, So., 15.31; 3. Tucker Giles, Morgan, Sr., 15.49; 4. Isaac Bender, Juab, Sr., 15.75; 5. Mathew Olsen, Emery, Sr., 15.78; 6. Maverick Guymon, Morgan, Jr., 16.02; 7. Jaden Bowles, North Sanpete, Jr., 16.19; 8. Aunese Tuatagaloa, Ben Lomond, Sr., 16.52.

300 hurdles — 1. Matthew Harris, Grantsville, Sr., 39.21; 2. Maverick Guymon, Morgan, Jr., 39.66; 3. Kaleb Roper, Juab, Sr., 40.64; 4. Gavin Miller, Union, Jr., 40.93; 5. Isaac Bender, Juab, Sr., 41.19; 6. Gavin DeWitt, Morgan, Sr., 41.43; 7. Mathew Olsen, Emery, Sr., 41.57; 8. Bodie Erickson, Morgan, Jr., 41.88.

4x100 relay — 1. Union (Crew Iverson, Sr., Blake Rasmussen, Jr., Trace Thomas, Jr., Brooks Burgess, Sr., Ridge Olsen, So., Ethan Duncan, Jr.), 42.53; 2. Juab, 43.00; 3. Morgan, 43.33; 4. Richfield, 43.86; 5. Summit Academy, 44.13; 6. Canyon View, 44.33; 7. Juan Diego, 44.43; 8. Emery, 44.95.

4x400 relay — 1. Morgan (Tucker Giles, Sr., Maverick Guymon, Jr., Kenneth Whitmer, So., Brogan Garrett, Sr., Bodie Erickson, Jr., Brakken Bell, Sr., Esplan McClellan, Jr., Hayden Gines, Sr.), 3:22.92; 2. Union, 3:23.29; 3. Summit Academy, 3:26.29; 4. Richfield, 3:28.61; 5. Juab, 3:30.17; 6. Juan Diego, 3:30.86; 7. Canyon View, 3:32.83; 8. Carbon, 3:32.90.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Morgan (Jacob Carter, Sr., Jacob Halls, So., Maverick Guymon, Jr., Tucker Giles, Sr.), 3:33.73; 2. Summit Academy, 3:34.33; 3. Union, 3:37.66; 4. Richfield, 3:41.41; 5. Carbon, 3:43.65; 6. Canyon View, 3:45.11; 7. Delta, 3:46.18; 8. Juan Diego, 3:46.23.

Long jump — 1. Jaden Heap, Juab, So., 22′3.5; 2. Maui Richmond, Juan Diego, Sr., 21′8.5; 3. Gage Yardley, Richfield, Jr., 21′7.75; 4. Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, Sr., 21′2; 5. Blake Rasmussen, Union, Jr., 21′0.75; 6. Vertrell Nelson, Layton Christian, Jr., 21′0.25; 7. Christian Nunez, Morgan, Sr., 20′8.5; 8. Ethan Duncan, Union, Jr., 20′8.5.

High jump — 1. Jack Wilkey, North Sanpete, Sr., 6′9; 2. Kyan Anderson, Summit Academy, Sr., 6′4; 3. Cai Henderson, Delta, Sr., 6′2; 4. Maui Richmond, Juan Diego, Sr., 6′0; 4. Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, So., 6′0; 6. Joseph McLean, Morgan, So., 6′0; 6. Gavin Miller, Union, Jr., 6′0; 6. Brady Whiting, Union, Sr., 6′0.

Shot put — 1. Jake East, Ben Lomond, Sr., 50′2.5; 2. Kenyon Rook, Union, Sr., 47′4.75; 3. Tanner Dennison, Union, Sr., 45′5; 4. Dylan Stubbs, Richfield, Sr., 44′5; 5. Austin Hopoate, Juab, Sr., 44′4; 6. Sebastian Fonua, Providence Hall, Sr., 43′5.25; 7. Miguel Santos, Ben Lomond, Sr., 43′3; 8. Elijah Webb, Delta, Sr., 43′2.25; 9. Jace Milberger, Juab, Jr.

Discus — 1. Kenyon Rook, Union, Sr., 148′1; 2. Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr., 145′10; 3. Elijah Webb, Delta, Sr., 144′0; 4. Jared Sowards, Canyon View, Sr., 142′1; 5. Jace Milberger, Juab, Jr., 139′0; 6. Noah Gunnerson, South Summit, Sr., 136′10; 7. Zayden Viers, Delta, Jr., 136′8; 8. Kyson Jensen, Delta, Jr., 132′6.

Javelin — 1. Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr., 173′6; 2. Porter Jackson, Juab, Jr., 171′6; 3. Kaylex Cox, Manti, Jr., 163′0; 4. Gavin DeWitt, Morgan, Sr., 156′8; 5. Gavin Miller, Union, Jr., 156′4; 6. Jay Rowley, Juab, Jr., 155′10; 7. Kaleb Roper, Juab, Sr., 153′6; 8. Jackson Alger, Richfield, Jr., 150′2.

3A Girls State Championship

Team scores

1. Union, 94

2. Canyon View, 88.5

3. Delta, 69

4. Emery, 67

5. Morgan, 43

6. Richfield, 40

7. North Sanpete, 39

8. Carbon, 30

Girls individual results

100 meters — 1. Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, Sr., 12.37; 2. Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Sr., 12.55; 3. Allie Wilkins, Grantsville, So., 12.73; 4. Brynn Leavitt, South Summit, Sr., 12.74; 5. Kiki Booker, Judge Memorial Catholic, Jr., 12.95; 6. Abby Morris, Emery, Sr., 13.11; 7. Abrianna Benson, North Sanpete, Sr., 13.13; 8. RowdieLynn Savage, Juab, So., 13.16.

200 meters — 1. Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, Sr., 25.11; 2. Brynn Leavitt, South Summit, Sr., 25.57; 3. Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, Sr., 25.87; 4. Maddy Rainer, Grantsville, Sr., 26.15; 5. Skylee Guymon, Emery, Fr., 26.29; 6. Allie Wilkins, Grantsville, So., 26.43; 7. Isabella Pickers, Juan Diego, Sr., 26.45; 8. Mia Crompton, Carbon, Sr., 26.54.

400 meters — 1. Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr., 55.38; 2. Sierra Darling, Park City, So., 56.24; 3. Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Jr., 56.99; 4. Kylee Cox, Green Canyon, Sr., 58.15; 5. Gracie Meeds, Bear River, Jr., 58.47; 6. Lydia Christensen, Mountain View, So., 59.37; 7. Emily Mecham, Tooele, So., 59.74; 8. Ilenia DeHart, Dixie, Sr., 59.75.

800 meters — 1. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr., 2:15.02; 2. Gentry Christiansen, Emery, Fr., 2:15.53; 3. River White, Union, Jr., 2:17.01; 4. Addy Guymon, Emery, So., 2:18.12; 5. Isabelle McCullough, Summit Academy, Jr., 2:19.79; 6. KinLee Barney, Richfield, Fr., 2:24.52; 7. Kaitlyn Blackham, Ogden, Sr., 2:24.79; 8. Berlin Bartlett, Ogden, Jr., 2:25.89.

1,600 meters — 1. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr., 4:58.64; 2. River White, Union, Jr., 5:01.54; 3. Isabelle McCullough, Summit Academy, Jr., 5:03.36; 4. Gentry Christiansen, Emery, Fr., 5:06.79; 5. Addy Guymon, Emery, So., 5:07.28; 6. Kaitlyn Blackham, Ogden, Sr., 5:16.64; 7. Sophia Taylor, Carbon, Sr., 5:21.22; 8. Clara Geddes, Ogden, Fr., 5:22.38.

3,200 meters — 1. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr., 10:36.91; 2. River White, Union, Jr., 10:41.12; 3. Isabelle McCullough, Summit Academy, Jr., 10:51.59; 4. Addy Guymon, Emery, So., 10:56.63; 5. Gentry Christiansen, Emery, Fr., 11:11.24; 6. Kaitlyn Blackham, Ogden, Sr., 11:18.22; 7. Clara Geddes, Ogden, Fr., 12:02.62; 8. Lara Sorensen, Canyon View, Sr., 12:06.49.

100 hurdles — 1. Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Sr., 14.55; 2. Zoe Thomas, Delta, Sr., 15.03; 3. Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, Sr., 15.38; 4. Skylee Guymon, Emery, Fr., 15.72; 5. Emersyn Visser, Providence Hall, Jr., 16.13; 6. Journey Toomey, North Sanpete, Sr., 16.20; 7. Mylee Jensen, Richfield, Jr., 16.21; 8. Lisa Richards, Union, Fr., 16.48.

300 hurdles — 1. Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, Sr., 43.38; 2. Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Sr., 44.36; 3. Skylee Guymon, Emery, Fr., 45.71; 4. Emersyn Visser, Providence Hall, Jr., 47.60; 5. Journey Toomey, North Sanpete, Sr., 47.81; 6. Lainey Hansen, Morgan, Sr., 48.03; 7. Megan Beus, Ogden, So., 48.11; 8. Zoe Thomas, Delta, Sr., 48.41.

4x100 relay — 1. Canyon View (Averi Pace, Sr., Kinzlee Brindley, So., Harmony Lopez, Sr., Gabriele Dabb, Sr., Macey Sorenson, Jr.), 49.02; 2. Carbon, 50.18; 3. Morgan, 50.63; 4. Ogden, 51.45; 5. North Sanpete, 51.65; 6. Richfield, 51.77; 7. Union, 51.96; 8. Delta, 52.22.

4x400 relay — 1. North Sanpete (Abrianna Benson, Sr., Journey Toomey, Sr., Hallie Henrie, Sr., Mari Briggs, Sr., Tori Day, Sr., Savannah Christensen, Fr.), 4:05.37; 2. Emery - Lady Spartans, 4:07.69; 3. Union, 4:10.34; 4. Canyon View, 4:11.13; 5. Morgan, 4:15.41; 6. Richfield, 4:15.76; 7. Carbon, 4:16.48; 8. Ogden, 4:18.32.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Union (Lisa Richards, Fr., Camryn Huber, Jr., Remington Bird, So., River White, Jr.) 4:17.17; 2. North Sanpete, 4:24.71; 3. Canyon View, 4:25.65; 4. Carbon, 4:26.84; 5. Richfield, 4:29.00; 6. Ogden, 4:30.58; 7. Morgan, 4:32.52; 8. Juab, 4:33.61.

Long jump — 1. Blythe Bradford, Carbon, Fr., 17′3; 2. Abby Titus, Morgan, Sr., 16′9; 3. Sadie Mouritsen, Grantsville, So., 16′7.25; 4. Zoe Thomas, Delta, Sr., 16′7; 5. Mylee Jensen, Richfield, Jr., 16′2.75; 6. Katie Anderson, Richfield, Jr., 16′2.5; 7. Averi Pace, Canyon View, Sr., 16′0.5; 8. Kendall Peterson, Morgan, Fr., 15′11.

High jump — 1. Abby Titus, Morgan, Sr., 5′3; 2. Lisa Richards, Union, Fr., 5′3; 3. Abby Morris, Emery, Sr., 5′1; 4. Regan Georgeson, Summit Academy, Sr., 5′1; 5. Megan Stilson, Emery, So., 5′1; 6. BrinLee Brough, Delta, So., 4′11; 7. Kinzlee Brindley, Canyon View, So., 4′11; 7. Camryn Knecht, South Summit, So., 4′11; 9. Lyla Groft, Canyon View, Fr., 4′11.

Shot put — 1. Kueni Douglas, Richfield, Sr., 37′11.5; 2. Anali Kling, Richfield, Fr., 34′9.5; 3. Victoria Smith, Morgan, Sr., 34′7; 4. Maile Mataele, Juan Diego, So., 34′2.75; 5. Marvella Young, Delta, So., 34′1.25; 6. Cadee Alder, Manti, Jr., 33′7.75; 7. Ellie Rowley, Delta, Sr., 33′6; 8. Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, Sr., 32′11.

Discus — 1. Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, Sr., 120′3; 2. Alix Kirkland, Delta, Sr., 110′10; 3. Cadee Alder, Manti, Jr., 104′0; 4. Melissa Collinwood, Ogden, Sr., 103′5; 5. Maile Mataele, Juan Diego, So., 102′10; 6. Lacie Christensen, Manti, Sr., 101′10; 7. Londyn Elmer, Morgan, Sr., 99′10; 8. Ila Jacobs, Juan Diego, So., 97′0.

Javelin — 1. Cadee Alder, Manti, Jr., 132′05; 2. Brecklan Weaver, Union, Sr., 129′10; 3. Emily Johnson, Delta, Sr., 117′07; 4. Brooklyn Olson, Manti, Jr., 116′6; 5. Justi Cook, Union, Jr., 114′7; 6. Rowen Weaver, Union, Fr., 111′5; 7. Ila Jacobs, Juan Diego, So., 107′3; 8. Kelsee Broadbent, Grantsville, Sr., 106′11.