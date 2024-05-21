Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) works against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Xavier DuSell (53) as BYU and Fresno State play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Time is ticking for Jaxson Robinson to decide whether he’ll return for another season of college basketball or remain in next month’s NBA draft.

Should he stay in the draft, one notable media outlet likes his chances to be selected.

Bleacher Report released its latest mock draft Tuesday, projecting Robinson to be taken with the No. 49 overall pick by the Indiana Pacers.

“Teams are still wondering about Jaxson Robinson’s status for the draft with former head coach Mark Pope now coaching Kentucky,” Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman wrote. “While his scoring and shooting results were mixed at the combine, he was still able to showcase his picturesque stroke.

“Measuring under 6′5″ in socks was disappointing, however, particularly given his athletic limitations. He’ll be a second-round name if he stays in the draft for teams willing to bet on a shotmaking specialist.”

Wasserman listed Julian Champagnie of the San Antonio Spurs as Robinson’s current player comp.

In 91 career games, the 22-year-old Champagnie has averaged 7.4 points per game on 37.3% 3-point shooting.

Robinson would enjoy plenty of benefits if he really does end up in Indiana, such as the Pacers’ solid, playoff-caliber roster and championship-winning head coach in Rick Carlisle.

Should Robinson elect to return to college, the expectation is that he would transfer to either Kentucky or Kansas for his final season of eligibility. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is May 29.