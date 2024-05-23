A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at the LaVell Edwards Stadium field in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

The BYU Cougars football program has received a commitment from a player with a familiar last name.

On Thursday night, Westlake High defensive end Sale Fano, the cousin of former Cougar Logan Fano, announced his pledge to BYU on social media.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Sale Fano holds scholarship offers from several other FBS schools in the region. According to 247, Washington State and Hawaii have offered him, and BYU recruiting expert Jeff Hansen reported that New Mexico and UNLV have as well, along with Utah Tech.

Fano becomes the sixth prospect to commit to the Cougars as part of their 2025 recruiting class and the third in less than two weeks.