Minnesota Lynx forward Alissa Pili (35) controls the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Seattle.

Minnesota Lynx rookie forward Alissa Pili had been relatively quiet during the Lynx’s first six games of the season, posting a total of five points and eight rebounds in that stretch.

She also hadn’t gotten off the bench the past two games heading into the Lynx’s matchup Friday night with the Phoenix Mercury.

That all changed Friday, though, as the former University of Utah star enjoyed a breakout game in a 95-71 win over the Mercury.

Pili scored 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting, including a perfect 4 of 4 from 3-point range, in showing off the offensive explosiveness she did as a Ute.

The 6-foot-2 Pili added four rebounds (three on the offensive glass) and two assists in 15 minutes of play for the now 5-2 Lynx.

“I feel good. I didn’t know when my name was going to be called, and coach has been telling me, ‘Be ready,’” Pili said in a video posted by Minnesota’s social media team. “So that’s what I did, and I just let it fly. Wasn’t worried about nothing else.”

After scoring her first points in Minnesota’s second game of the season, putting up five points in a win over Seattle back on May 17, Pili had played just six minutes in the four games since, including two DNP-Coach’s Decisions.

Pili’s first points of her breakout night came on a layup with 6:28 left in the second quarter. She added a free throw shortly thereafter, then a minute later rebounded her own miss for a putback to give her five points.

Pili made her first of four 3-pointers with 3:58 until halftime, a long range bucket that gave Minnesota a 42-22 lead.

Her two assists on the night also came just before and just after that first 3-pointer.

Pili pushed herself into double-digits for the first time in her pro career when she scored on a putback while getting fouled. She hit the free throw, giving her 11 points for the game with 5:52 to play.

From there, Pili showcased the damage she can do from outside, hitting three 3-pointers in the game’s final four minutes to finish with 20 points.

Pili’s big night had X, formerly known as Twitter, buzzing, including a post from her former Utah coach, Lynne Roberts.

