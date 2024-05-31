Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy reacts with fans when leaving the field after a game against BYU, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. The Cowboy coach had nothing but good things to say about Kyle Whittingham and the Utes on a recent ESPN podcast.

Oklahoma State and Utah have very little history with each other. In fact, the two football programs have met only once ever — in Salt Lake City in 1945.

That hasn’t stopped Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy from keeping an eye on the Utes, though, during his long tenure leading the Cowboys.

Gundy told ESPN’s Greg McElroy on a recent appearance on the “ESPN College Football” podcast that he has paid close attention at times to Utah during the Kyle Whittingham era, even stealing things here and there that the Utes have done.

Why?

“I’ve always looked at the schools that play better than they they should, based on what their history is with draftable players,” Gundy explained.

Gundy had nothing but praise for Whittingham and the Utes ahead of Utah’s debut in the Big 12 Conference, going so far as to use the phrase “unbelievable job” in regards to the program that Whittingham has built up on the hill.

“There are good solid programs coming in (to the conference),” Gundy said. “With what Kyle has done at Utah, he and I have been here (involved in college football) for the exact same amount of time, and he has performed way over his head. They have done an unbelievable job at Utah.”

Utah and Oklahoma State have been largely projected to be the two main contenders for the conference title this season, with Kansas State, Kansas and TCU other programs that have warranted mention as possible contenders. McElroy himself, in his conversation with Gundy, tabbed the Cowboys as his personal favorite to win the league, though he didn’t exactly discount Utah’s chances either.

“I think Oklahoma State, on paper, has as many answers as anyone in the Big 12,” he said. “Now there will be a faction of people that will be very supportive of Utah coming right into the league and ascending to the top perhaps. Maybe Kansas State with Avery Johnson. ... Maybe they are the group that will ascend. You look and maybe TCU will get back to the forefront.”

McElroy continued: “Oklahoma State hasn’t won a conference title since 2011. I think this could be the year. I think this will be the year. Right now, if I had to pick, I’m going with the Pokes.”

As evidenced by Gundy’s sentiments, though, Utah has the attention of the league. The Utes won’t enter the Big 12 like they did the Pac-12, a successful smaller program with something to prove. Instead, as noted by Gundy, the Utes under Whittingham have become a program to be emulated and learned from.