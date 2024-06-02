New BYU basketball coach Kevin Young spreaks during a segment of "BYU Sports Nation" on May 10, 2024.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Russian star prospect Egor Demin had committed to play for the BYU Cougars basketball program, and on Sunday, Demin made the news official himself.

On Instagram, Demin posted an edited photo of himself in a white BYU uniform with the word “Committed” over his head.

In the post caption, Demin wrote, “Let’s rock BYU 💙 Go Cougars!!!”

He included the hashtag #royalblue.

Demin, 18, is arguably the most notable prospect to ever commit to the BYU basketball program. A 6-foot-9 guard, Demin is widely considered to be a potential lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft less than 13 months from now.

His commitment comes as the Cougar program is now under the direction of head coach Kevin Young, who has spent the past eight years as an assistant coach in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns and was a coach in the NBA D-League (now G League) the nine years before that.

Demin has most recently been playing with Spanish power Real Madrid, and a day after Wojnarowski’s report, he posted a farewell letter to the club on Instagram.

“I am writing this letter to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the unforgettable three years I spent with your prestigious program,” Demin wrote.

He continued, “The journey I embarked on with Real Madrid was transformative, and I am profoundly thankful for the experiences, lessons, and memories that will stay with me forever.”