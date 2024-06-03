Zac Blair putts on the 16th hole during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Former BYU golf standout Zac Blair is headed back to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club’s revered No. 2 course next week.

Ten years after qualifying for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 2014, Blair did it again Monday in Springfield, Ohio. The former Fremont High star and Ogden native earned medalist honors at Springfield Country Club by firing rounds of 66 and 65 to finish at 9-under 131.

None of the other golfers with Utah ties — at least 11 — who had survived the first round of sectional qualifying were able to advance on Monday, aka “golf’s longest day,” meaning that the only Utahns in the field for the 124th U.S. Open next week will be Blair and former Salt Lake City resident Tony Finau, a longtime PGA Tour star.

The tournament runs from June 13-16; Martin Kaymer won in 2014 when the U.S. Open was at Pinehurst, while Blair finished in a tie for 40th place.

“Yeah, Pinehurst is one of best courses in the world, a major, the U.S. Open, pretty awesome,” Blair told the Golf Channel.

Blair was coming off his best individual finish in the 2024 season, a T24 at the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on Sunday. He shot a 68 in Sunday’s final round, then boarded a flight to Ohio for Monday’s 36-hole qualifier.

“I hit a bunch of really good shots,” he said Monday night. “Hit good iron shots on my back nine, made some putts. They started to go in. Just did everything really solidly.”

Blair said he’s played in sectional qualifying at the Springfield “probably six times” and the familiarity with the course “helped” him earn medalist honors, a shot better than Beau Hossler.

“There are a couple spots out there where you gotta know where to miss it and take your medicine at certain times,” he said. “I just really like coming back here.”

Carson Schaake and Cameron Davis also qualified in Ohio; Davis downed Adam Scott on the third playoff hole to advance.

Two other former BYU golfers — Daniel Summerhays and Patrick Fishburn — also attempted to qualify Monday but were denied. Summerhays shot a 74 in his first round at Duke University Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina, and did not complete his second round.

Fishburn shot a 6-under 136 (71-65) at Ohio State Golf Club (Scarlet Course) in Columbus, Ohio, but missed qualifying by three shots.

Across the country at the Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, California, BYU golfers Cooper Jones, Tyson Shelley and Angus Klintworth failed to qualify, as did Utah State golfer Ashton McArthur.

Former Utah golfers Blake Tomlinson and Mitchell Schow also came up short in California, with Tomlinson shooting an 8-under (68-68) and missing by just two shots.

Former two-time Utah State Amateur champ Preston Summerhays, now an Arizona State golfer, shot a 2-under at Lake Merced and didn’t qualify.

Lone Peak High rising senior Kihei Akina struggled in difficult conditions at Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus Course) in Bend, Oregon, and fell short of advancing.

Former Weber High star Connor Howe shot an 11-under (71-62) at The Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta, Georgia, and missed qualifying by one shot. He is now on the alternates list.