Scottie Scheffler, right, poses for a photo with his wife Meredith, left, son Bennett and the Memorial tournament trophy after winning the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio.

Scottie Scheffler won his fifth tournament of 2024 on Sunday and was able to celebrate with his new baby for the first time.

Bennett Scheffler, who was born on May 8, rested in Meredith Scheffler’s arms as Scottie Scheffler sank a crucial putt on the 18th hole Sunday afternoon to beat Collin Morikawa by one stroke and win the Memorial Tournament.

Scottie Scheffler’s baby

Scheffler made his way over to his wife and son after he celebrated the putt with some intense fist pumps.

He hugged them as Meredith Scheffler talked about baby Bennett being proud of his dad.

Scottie Scheffler later told CBS reporter Amanda Balionis that “it (was) pretty fun” for the three of them to be together to celebrate the win.

He appeared to get choked up as he looked over at his wife and son.

“He’s getting a little sunburnt right now it looks like but it’s all good. I’m going to give him my hat here in a second,” Scheffler added.

Scheffler’s baby also needed protection for his ears during the festivities since the crowd noise was deafening at times. Bennett Scheffler wore stick-on ear covers throughout his appearance at the Memorial Tournament.

As Scheffler spoke with Balionis and then received his trophy, Meredith Scheffler bounced the baby around in her arms to help him stay calm.

How much has Scottie Scheffler won in 2024?

By winning the Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler claimed $4 million in prize money and broke his own record for single-season winnings, according to NBC Sports.

In 2024 so far, Scheffler has won a total $24,024,553.

“Last season — for the entire season — he made a then-record $21,014,342,” NBC Sports reported.

In addition to the Memorial Tournament, Scheffler has won the Masters, the Players Championship, the RBC Heritage and Arnold Palmer Invitational this year.

Scottie Scheffler pumps his fist after sinking a putt on the 18th green to win the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio. | Sue Ogrocki

LIV golfers at the U.S. Open

Scheffler will next compete in the U.S. Open, which takes place this week at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

It’s one of golf’s four majors, along with the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.

Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2024 U.S. Open, although Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland and Bryson DeChambeau also have good odds, according to CBS Sports.

DeChambeau is one of 13 members of the LIV Golf tour who will take part in the 2024 U.S. Open, per Golfweek.

Here are the other 12: